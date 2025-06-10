This Old-School Boston Soda Is A True New England Staple
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Today, we can't remember a time when Coca-Cola wasn't the number-one seller of soda in the United States. At an impressive 139 years old, the brand is the most consumed soda in the world, per research from Beverage Digest, and dominates the American market. But one of the facts you may not know about soda is that there's another brand that got its start just before Coca-Cola, and once enjoyed that best-selling spot. It was a national favorite, but has long since been largely forgotten — except in its home territory of New England. That's where Moxie remains a beloved regional treasure.
Moxie — meaning courage and determination — is a soft drink flavored with gentian root extract. Gentian root is herbaceous with a sweet start to its flavor profile, which is then overtaken by bitterness. If you've had any of the best bitters brands or the tastiest amaros, chances are you've tried gentian root. Like Amaros, Moxie's origins are medicinal. Dr. Augustin Thompson of Maine created it as a tonic to provide energy and cure certain afflictions. "Moxie Nerve Beverage" debuted in 1876; in 1884, Thompson stepped back a bit from the medical marketing of Moxie and carbonated it, and watched it explode in popularity. It was sold as syrup for soda fountains and became one of the first soft drinks to be bottled. In the 1920s, Moxie was the best-selling soda in the country, but not for long. The Great Depression and Coca-Cola proved insurmountable challenges to Moxie's reign.
How Moxie's popularity evolved
In 1909, Moxie moved from Maine to Massachusetts. The soda held a special place in the hearts of New Englanders, but in the early 20th century, it was a national phenomenon — President Calvin Coolidge was a known fan, as was author E.B. White. So, what happened — why aren't we all drinking Moxie today?
The Great Depression threw Moxie a curveball. Shoppers were forced to cut non-essential purchases like soda, and brands subsequently had smaller marketing budgets. Amid those challenges, Coca-Cola boldly went all in on its advertising, creating a lifestyle brand while Moxie played its campaigns safe. Moxie even raised its prices, making it even less affordable for many. When it came time for frugal consumers to make a soda choice, Coca-Cola proved the more resonant brand and would go on to become the top seller.
In a fascinating plot twist, Coca-Cola bought Moxie in 2018. You can still buy a 12-pack of Moxie online or find the brand in New England, where its legacy lives on. It became the official soft drink of Maine in 2005, honoring Thompson's Maine roots. Its flavor is divisive, similar to how Chicago's Malort is famous for being hated by many but beloved by locals, and Reddit threads include titles like, "Does anyone actually like Moxie Cola?" But New Englanders are proud of their soda. Case in point: Other Reddit threads proclaiming, "Moxie! (The best soda in the world)."