This Old-School Boston Soda Is A True New England Staple

Today, we can't remember a time when Coca-Cola wasn't the number-one seller of soda in the United States. At an impressive 139 years old, the brand is the most consumed soda in the world, per research from Beverage Digest, and dominates the American market. But one of the facts you may not know about soda is that there's another brand that got its start just before Coca-Cola, and once enjoyed that best-selling spot. It was a national favorite, but has long since been largely forgotten — except in its home territory of New England. That's where Moxie remains a beloved regional treasure.

Moxie — meaning courage and determination — is a soft drink flavored with gentian root extract. Gentian root is herbaceous with a sweet start to its flavor profile, which is then overtaken by bitterness. If you've had any of the best bitters brands or the tastiest amaros, chances are you've tried gentian root. Like Amaros, Moxie's origins are medicinal. Dr. Augustin Thompson of Maine created it as a tonic to provide energy and cure certain afflictions. "Moxie Nerve Beverage" debuted in 1876; in 1884, Thompson stepped back a bit from the medical marketing of Moxie and carbonated it, and watched it explode in popularity. It was sold as syrup for soda fountains and became one of the first soft drinks to be bottled. In the 1920s, Moxie was the best-selling soda in the country, but not for long. The Great Depression and Coca-Cola proved insurmountable challenges to Moxie's reign.