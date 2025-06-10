This Vintage 3-Ingredient Kellogg's Treat Is A Fun Twist On A Classic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the interesting history of cold, boxed breakfast cereals, Kellogg's is the pioneer, debuting Corn Flakes at the turn of the 20th century and Rice Krispies a few decades later. For those of us who grew up without a smartphone, we would read the back of the cereal box as we ate our morning bowl. Even today, Kellogg's Rice Krispies cereal boxes feature a dessert recipe starring its contents. One Reddit thread includes vintage recipes from decades past, and one such recipe, known as Scotch Treats, is an abridged version of the classic Scotcheroo.

Appearing on Rice Krispies boxes in the 1960s, Scotcheroos are no-bake treats that combine Rice Krispies with a blend of peanut butter, sugar, and corn syrup to make what is essentially a peanut butter Rice Krispies treat, topped with a thick layer of melted chocolate and butterscotch morsels. Meanwhile, the recipe for Scotch Treats is a simplified version that calls for only Rice Krispies, peanut butter, and butterscotch morsels. The steps are as simple as the ingredient list; melt the butterscotch morsels and peanut butter in a pot over low heat, stirring every so often, add the Rice Krispies, then spread the mixture in a 9x11-inch baking pan to chill and set. The combination of butterscotch and peanut butter is a match made in heaven, with the caramelized buttery sweetness pairing perfectly with the nuttiness of the peanut butter. Both liquid ingredients are sweet enough without the added sugar and corn syrup required for Scotcheroos.