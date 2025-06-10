Give Homemade Focaccia A Kick With This Spicy Korean Condiment

To try this Korean-Italian bread, start with our easy homemade focaccia recipe. A little gochujang goes far because of its complex flavor profile, so only add up to a ¼ cup to the batter if that's how you want to add the condiment to the bread. For more spice, add a squirt or two of sriracha into the dough. If you want to add the gochujang on top for spice at the start of each bite, begin with a few spoonfuls and be sure to spread it evenly for balanced bites. You shouldn't need to adjust the rest of the recipe, but consider the salt that you add to both the batter and the top of the bread because there's a decent amount in the condiment already. For baking purposes, our focaccia recipe is done in 20 minutes in an oven set at 425 degrees Fahrenheit.

There are plenty of toppings that will pair deliciously with gochujang if you want to take the bread further. Lean into Korean cuisine even more and add your homemade kimchi to the top of your focaccia for spice and tang. If you like cheesy focaccia, add some shredded mozzarella or sharp cheddar cheese into the dough. Other easy options inspired by Korean staples are to top the gochujang focaccia with black or white sesame seeds, sliced scallions, chili crisp, or add crumbled bacon for a meaty touch.