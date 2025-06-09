Step Up Your Hamburger Helper With This Simple Canned Ingredient

Since the 1970s, Hamburger Helper has been a dinnertime lifesaver for busy families, with many remembering that catchy commercial jingle and helpful little glove on the box. It's affordable, filling, and requires very little prep — just add ground beef, water, and milk. But if you've ever taken a bite and wanted to give it a bit more razzle dazzle, try adding in canned tomatoes.

Canned tomatoes are one of the easiest ways to bring life and depth to your Hamburger Helper. Whether you're making the classic Cheeseburger Macaroni or Stroganoff, the natural acidity of the tomatoes helps balance out the richness of the sauce. Plus, the extra texture makes the dish feel heartier, like a ground beef casserole. There's no need to overthink it.

Just stir in the tomatoes right before you add the water and milk. They blend right into the sauce mix and meat, soaking up flavor as everything simmers. You'll end up with a dish that tastes more vibrant and — best of all — still comes together in under 30 minutes. It's a smart way to stretch one box a little further, especially if you're feeding more than two people. One can, one extra step, and zero stress.