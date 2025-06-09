Step Up Your Hamburger Helper With This Simple Canned Ingredient
Since the 1970s, Hamburger Helper has been a dinnertime lifesaver for busy families, with many remembering that catchy commercial jingle and helpful little glove on the box. It's affordable, filling, and requires very little prep — just add ground beef, water, and milk. But if you've ever taken a bite and wanted to give it a bit more razzle dazzle, try adding in canned tomatoes.
Canned tomatoes are one of the easiest ways to bring life and depth to your Hamburger Helper. Whether you're making the classic Cheeseburger Macaroni or Stroganoff, the natural acidity of the tomatoes helps balance out the richness of the sauce. Plus, the extra texture makes the dish feel heartier, like a ground beef casserole. There's no need to overthink it.
Just stir in the tomatoes right before you add the water and milk. They blend right into the sauce mix and meat, soaking up flavor as everything simmers. You'll end up with a dish that tastes more vibrant and — best of all — still comes together in under 30 minutes. It's a smart way to stretch one box a little further, especially if you're feeding more than two people. One can, one extra step, and zero stress.
Pick the right can
Many types of canned tomatoes can turn Hamburger Helper into something that tastes closer to homemade without giving up the ease that makes it a weeknight win. You can opt for petite diced tomatoes if your family prefers a smoother bite, or go bold with fire-roasted tomatoes for a subtle smoky twist that adds real depth.
Want to add a little kick? Rotel makes a version with green chilies that brings just the right amount of heat. It's a perfect match for Hamburger Helper's Crunchy Taco variety and adds some Tex-Mex flair without having to dig through your spice rack. The same goes for Chili Macaroni — spicy tomatoes take it from basic to something that tastes like it simmered for hours.
If you're cooking up a milder option like Tomato Basil Penne, try classic stewed or Italian-seasoned tomatoes to boost the herb flavor and give the sauce a more simmered, homemade feel. Each can brings something different to the table — and the beauty is, they all take the same amount of effort: none. So grab what's in your pantry or try a new variety. It's one of the best ingredients to add to Hamburger Helper, turning a box dinner into something that feels just a little more intentional.