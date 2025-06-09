The Nostalgic Frozen Drink That Makes Homemade Cake Taste Like Summer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

On a hot summer day, cooling off with a glass of ice cold pink lemonade has to be a core memory for most of us. Brands like Minute Maid make frozen pink lemonade concentrate that requires nothing more than a bit of water and a stir. That same frozen pink lemonade is also the key to making homemade cake taste like summer.

Pink lemonade pulls at our childhood heartstrings, brings equal parts sweet and sour to our cakes, and makes them as bright, cheerful, and refreshing as a fresh cup. Recipe developer Jessica Morone uses pink lemonade concentrate in her recipe for pink lemonade sheet cake, adding it to both the batter and the frosting. Because it's concentrated, frozen pink lemonade will be extra flavorful with pronounced tart sweetness that works especially well for making a basic vanilla cake batter. Morone opts to thaw the concentrate, adding it along with the other liquid ingredients to combine before mixing it with flour and baking soda. While pink lemonade concentrate is undoubtedly pink, it's not dark enough to dye the entire cake batter or frosting. So, if you want to make a pink lemonade sheet cake pink in color, a few drops of red dye will do the trick.

In keeping with the lemonade theme, the sheet cake is topped with fresh lemon rounds, dusted with pink sprinkles, and poked with striped soda straws. Add candied lemons for an edible garnish or, better yet, these bright yellow NY Spice Shop Lemon Jelly Candy Slices arranged in a circular star-like formation.