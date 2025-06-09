Why You Can't Order A Venti Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew

Starbucks first released its Nitro Cold Brew coffee in 2016 to much excitement from the company's fans and customers. A luxurious, creamy, and rich coffee drink, Nitro Cold Brew is pulled from a keg and resembles a Guinness stout with its cascading caramel coloring and thick head of foam. If you've ever ordered the drink from Starbucks, you know that it is only available up to a grande size. Many believe this is done to maintain the product's quality, as the microbubbles created by the nitrogen infusion would fizzle out before anyone could finish a venti. But, in reality, caffeine content is to blame for the size limit on Starbucks' Nitro Cold Brew.

The FDA lists the maximum amount of caffeine that is safe for adults to consume in a day as 400 milligrams. A grande at Starbucks is 16 fluid ounces and contains 280 milligrams of caffeine. If Starbucks were to sell the Nitro Cold Brew in a venti size, which is 24 fluid ounces in the cold cups, one drink would pack a whopping 430 milligrams of caffeine which is well over the daily recommended limit. Compare that to a regular venti Cold Brew from Starbucks which has about 310 milligrams of caffeine. After Panera Bread had to discontinue its caffeinated Charged Lemonades due to several lawsuits, Starbucks is probably making the right call when it comes to limiting the size of the Nitro Cold Brew.