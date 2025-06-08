The NYC Diner Famous For Its Singing Servers

Stellar entertainment isn't the only thing on the menu at Ellen's Stardust Diner. If you're a fan of breakfast, you're in luck — Ellen's Stardust Diner offers all-day breakfast. Like most local diners, it has classics like Belgian waffles, buttermilk pancakes, and omelets. Other standout items include challah French toast. After all, challah is one of the best breads for French toast because of its cloud-like texture and sweet undertones. It even has breakfast items with New York-inspired names, like its Lenox Avenue Style Chicken and Waffles and the Brooklyn Pride, a rainbow bagel served with scrambled eggs and topped with gooey American cheese.

While the kids' menu features childhood favorites like mac and cheese, buttered spaghetti, and dino chicken nuggets with fries, the adult lunch and dinner menu has similar items with slightly more adult changes. Although there's no dino nuggets for the adults, you can order the Love Me Tenders, which come with onion rings, waffle fries, and coleslaw. Plus, there are mac and cheese bites and several pasta dishes as well. There's even an array of sandwiches, burgers, salads, and protein-rich dishes, including turkey chili as an appetizer.

Like most local diners, this one offers classic cocktails, such as piña coladas and mimosas, and different types of beers and wines. However, it has also given select alcoholic drinks quirky names that will awaken your inner theater kid. You can look forward to tipples such as the Mrs. Pott's Mango-Rita, The Oz Old Fashioned, Summer Night's Breeze, and Glinda's Popular Potion. If these names instantly spark joy, it's worth dropping by for a bite to eat the next time you're in the theater district.