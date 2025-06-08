The Iconic Hot Sauce That Gives Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce Its Bite
Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce is one of the most recognizable and popular store-bought barbecue brands on the shelf. From humble beginnings in Chicago back in 1985, the brand has grown exponentially over the past several decades. The classic Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce fell smack dab in the middle of our rankings of 15 popular barbecue sauce brands, but there's no doubt the sauce is a beloved fan-favorite with well over $100 million in yearly sales to prove it. Part of why Sweet Baby Ray's is a universally loved barbecue sauce is its balanced flavor and versatility. The original sauce has all the components of a good barbecue — sweet, vinegary, smoky, and just the right amount of spice. That perfect kick of heat comes from another iconic sauce brand that may surprise you.
Sweet Baby Ray's actually uses Tabasco hot sauce to add spice to its classic sauce recipe. When two legends join forces, you know you're in for something great, and that's exactly the case with this pairing. When deciding to use McIlhenny's Tabasco sauce, Larry Raymond, one half of the Raymond brother team that formulated and founded Sweet Baby Ray's, knew it wasn't going to be cheap. In an interview with the Chicago Tribune, Raymond said, "Other sauces use bell peppers, curry powder or cayenne red pepper, which are cheaper ingredients without the same bite." Evidently, it pays to invest a little extra in high-quality ingredients.
Why Tabasco is the perfect heat source for Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce
Tabasco is a king in the hot sauce market. The Louisiana-born sauce has been shared and enjoyed since it was first developed way back in 1868. Tabasco sauce got its name from the peppers used in the recipe, which are colloquially referred to as "Tabasco peppers" after the state in Mexico where they are known to grow plentifully. The classic red pepper Tabasco sauce is a simple combination of vinegar, salt, and peppers. It's a versatile sauce that won't overpower any dish it is added to, and the original recipe even ranked supreme when we taste tested every Tabasco hot sauce flavor. It's not a question, then, why this sauce makes a beautiful addition to the sweet and smoky Sweet Baby Ray's.
You'll notice the spicy tingle courtesy of Tabasco when eating Sweet Baby Ray's uncooked. Once caramelization occurs through grilling or baking with the sauce, though, that spice dissipates a bit. Next time you're shopping for barbecue sauce — or any dipping sauce, for that matter — don't let the fair price point or hype around Sweet Baby Ray's original barbecue sauce deter you. The brand's enduring popularity is just as well-deserved as Tabasco's.