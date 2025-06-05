Here's What To Know About Noshi From Shark Tank

Kids and picky-eating go together like peanut butter and jelly — but it doesn't have to be that way. Founder Tomo Delaney started Noshi, a food brand specifically for kids, as a direct response to his two children continually saying "no" at the dining table. Delaney realized it wasn't so much about the food choices he was presenting them with as it was about empowering kids to feel included in the meal process. "So I set out to grow a brand that was built around products specifically designed for use by kids," he shared on Noshi's website.

In other words, Delaney said "yes" to the concept of playing with food, which resulted in the first iteration of the Noshi brand. He launched Food Paint — tubes of colorful condiments made with all-natural ingredients in flavors such as strawberry, pear, and blueberry — in 2017. A few years into selling the products, Delaney had already scored branded licensing partnerships with Crayola, Peppa Pig, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, and The World of Eric Carle's The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

And the tubes packaged like art supplies were already featured in Walmart when he brought Noshi to "Shark Tank" in September 2022. But on Season 14, Episode 21 of the show, he expressed needing funding to scale the business and improve margins, as well as for personal reasons such as his wife's health issues. He asked for $250,000 in return for a 17% share in the edible art product line. The Sharks weren't easy to win over, but Delaney was determined to get his playful condiments into more kids' hands.