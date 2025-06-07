The Weirdest Popular Foods That People Ate In 1975

Just like fashion and music, food trends are cyclical. What was once seen as outdated or even tacky can eventually come back around as a nostalgic or hip throwback. The 1970s were a golden era for fanciful and fun cooking experimentation; with new kitchen technologies and a booming culture of hosting elaborate parties, the most popular foods of this time period were easy to prepare and impressive enough to serve to guests. Finger foods and fondue pots reigned supreme over dinner party tables across the U.S. throughout the decade.

Not every popular food trend from the '70s seems that weird today. Some dishes that were wildly popular back then are still popular in 2025. Quiche, for instance, had a major moment in the '70s, and it's still a favorite for brunch (or really, any time of day) today. Black Forest cake, which was once an exotic indulgence to Americans, became a mainstay of dessert tables during the '70s too. And cheese fondue is an all-time cozy classic that has never really gone out of style.

But naturally, there are some true oddball dishes that haven't quite made the retro-cool comeback yet. Whether it was savory Jell-O salads, bananas wrapped in ham and smothered in hollandaise, or cream cheese incorporated into every conceivable appetizer, the chefs of the '70s certainly dared to experiment with unconventional flavors and textures.

Read on to learn more about the weird and wonderfully strange foods that people were actually eating in 1975.