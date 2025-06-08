The Clever Ramekin Trick Bobby Flay Uses For Flawless Fried Eggs

Cracked your last egg into a hot skillet and accidentally broke the yolk? It's the pits. Luckily, there's a nifty little insurance policy that you can employ the next time you're making a batch of sunny side up eggs to save yourself from that particular first world problem. Simply follow the advice of celebrity chef Bobby Flay and use a ramekin to make flawless fried eggs every time.

The key is to gently crack your egg directly into your ramekin instead of splitting it open over a hot frying pan and risking the shell from piercing the yolk. This trick is simple but it guarantees that your egg yolk will stay whole when you delicately transfer it to your skillet. The result? Insta-worth fried huevos that have a gooey, soft-set centered hump instead of a dry, flat mass that looks like a busted pancake.

Cracking your eggs into a ramekin — or any other small dish or glass — also means that you can easily fish out any fragments of shell that may have accidentally chipped off into the whites (FYI the easiest way to remove shells from your cracked eggs is to scoop them out with the curved edge of your used eggshell). This is particularly useful if you're making several fried eggs at one time; just crack them into your ramekin one by one and check for any cheeky stowaway shells before adding them to your pan.