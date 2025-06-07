The Worst Spindrift Sparkling Water Flavor, According To Our Taste Test
Spindrift has taken the internet by storm lately. In a sea of pretty, mid-tasting sparkling waters, it stands out with bold, brash flavors that we love to see. But as with any brand, Spindrift has some drinks that knock it out of the park and some that leave us underwhelmed. In our list of 10 Spindrift sparkling water flavors, ranked worst to best, the peach strawberry flavor landed at the bottom of the list. With overly saccharine peach notes and nearly sour strawberry, you're getting a confusing flavor experience that will leave you wishing you'd grabbed another can.
What about this flavor makes it a dud? To us, the peach notes are almost too ripe. With a modest ingredients list of sparkling water, peach puree, strawberry puree, citric acid, and sugar, that extreme sweetness overwhelms the palate. It also makes it difficult to pick up on the strawberry, which tastes under-ripe by comparison, bringing a tartness that might have complemented the peach's sweetness well, but just tastes like a flavor cacophony. While it's not the worst thing ever, it's nowhere near Spindrift's best offering.
How Spindrift's peach strawberry stacks up to other flavors
We've talked about how the worst Ramune soda tastes disappointingly artificial, and that flavor was peach. Artificial peach flavors can just be misses for some people. Since Spindrift uses peach puree rather than artificial flavoring, it should presumably lack some of that strange, artificial taste that haters of peach candies and soju reel at. But tragically, using real peach potentially adds to the problem of it tasting overly ripe and sickeningly sweet. Compare that to our top-ranked Spindrift flavor, Island Punch, which has the perfect balance of tropical fruit for a refreshing, not-too-sweet sipping experience, and you'll see exactly why peach strawberry sunk so low.
If you're still craving peach or strawberry sodas, there's one Poppi soda flavor we'd buy over and over again, and it's the strawberry lemon. This refreshing drink gives you a perfect tart-sweet blend that the peach-strawberry Spindrift flavor accidentally stumbles over. The other Spindrift flavors also pack a good punch, and we're particularly fond of the citrus flavors like lemon, grapefruit, and raspberry lime. If you do end up with peach strawberry Spindrift and it's not for you, try drinking it straight from the fridge. The super crisp and cold temperature helps cut down on that mushy, over-ripe peach vibe, so you might find the can more enjoyable. Then, once you're done, you can get yourself back to the store to pick up another flavor and get the real Spindrift experience.