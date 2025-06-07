The Worst Spindrift Sparkling Water Flavor, According To Our Taste Test

Spindrift has taken the internet by storm lately. In a sea of pretty, mid-tasting sparkling waters, it stands out with bold, brash flavors that we love to see. But as with any brand, Spindrift has some drinks that knock it out of the park and some that leave us underwhelmed. In our list of 10 Spindrift sparkling water flavors, ranked worst to best, the peach strawberry flavor landed at the bottom of the list. With overly saccharine peach notes and nearly sour strawberry, you're getting a confusing flavor experience that will leave you wishing you'd grabbed another can.

What about this flavor makes it a dud? To us, the peach notes are almost too ripe. With a modest ingredients list of sparkling water, peach puree, strawberry puree, citric acid, and sugar, that extreme sweetness overwhelms the palate. It also makes it difficult to pick up on the strawberry, which tastes under-ripe by comparison, bringing a tartness that might have complemented the peach's sweetness well, but just tastes like a flavor cacophony. While it's not the worst thing ever, it's nowhere near Spindrift's best offering.