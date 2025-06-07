The Maruchan Instant Ramen You Should Avoid At All Costs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever found yourself in the ramen aisle debating which flavor to toss in your cart, you're not alone. Chicken, pork, beef, seafood — the variety is endless, and instant ramen is one of those meals that just makes sense. It's cheap, it's quick, and it scratches the itch for something hot and satisfying when you don't feel like cooking. But not all flavors deserve a spot in your pantry. We taste-tested eight different Maruchan flavors, and one in particular sent us scrambling for a glass of water. Coming in dead last at number eight? The Soy Sauce flavor.

Now, we know everyone's taste is different, so if this is your favorite, no judgment. But our reviewer was hoping for a classic, balanced broth — something savory and simple. Instead, it delivered an overwhelming hit of salt that drowned out everything else. "Wildly salty" was the final verdict, with little nuance or depth to keep it interesting. All the flavors tested were cooked on the stove and tasted fresh, right off the heat. Rankings were based on overall flavor and how enjoyable each one was on its own. Unfortunately, this is one you should avoid at all costs — unless you're willing to get creative.