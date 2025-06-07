The Maruchan Instant Ramen You Should Avoid At All Costs
If you've ever found yourself in the ramen aisle debating which flavor to toss in your cart, you're not alone. Chicken, pork, beef, seafood — the variety is endless, and instant ramen is one of those meals that just makes sense. It's cheap, it's quick, and it scratches the itch for something hot and satisfying when you don't feel like cooking. But not all flavors deserve a spot in your pantry. We taste-tested eight different Maruchan flavors, and one in particular sent us scrambling for a glass of water. Coming in dead last at number eight? The Soy Sauce flavor.
Now, we know everyone's taste is different, so if this is your favorite, no judgment. But our reviewer was hoping for a classic, balanced broth — something savory and simple. Instead, it delivered an overwhelming hit of salt that drowned out everything else. "Wildly salty" was the final verdict, with little nuance or depth to keep it interesting. All the flavors tested were cooked on the stove and tasted fresh, right off the heat. Rankings were based on overall flavor and how enjoyable each one was on its own. Unfortunately, this is one you should avoid at all costs — unless you're willing to get creative.
From meh to mouthwatering
A big part of instant ramen's appeal is how easy it is to customize. And if you've spent time in places like Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, China, or Japan, you've probably seen how a simple bowl of noodles can be made into something unforgettable with added toppings. Across these countries, street vendors turn humble ingredients into layered, comforting meals — no seasoning packet involved. Unless you're grabbing your ramen from the store, chances are the flavor is built from scratch. That same idea applies here. For anyone more salt sensitive or just curious to try it with a lighter hand, skip the included seasoning packet and reach for bottled soy sauce instead.
Add a little at a time and adjust to taste. That gives you more control and sets you up with a cleaner, more balanced foundation. You can also experiment with alternatives like Thai sweet soy sauce or Maggi seasoning (the version without MSG), both easy to find on Amazon. If you must use the seasoning packet, a squeeze of lime can brighten the broth and cut through the brine, or a splash of rice vinegar works just as well. And if nothing else, just add more water to the broth until the flavor levels out. Ramen isn't just convenient — it's full of potential. And even the last-place pick can still be worth slurping with a few smart tweaks.