It's Illegal To Eat While Driving In This Country

In southern Europe, you can do a lot in your car: Blast your favorite playlist, roll the windows down and enjoy the Mediterranean breeze, and catch a scenic coastal sunrise on the way to work. But in one country, what you can't do — at least not legally — is enjoy a banana behind the wheel. Or sneak a bite or two from your drive-thru order. Or even take a sip from your water bottle. And that's because eating or drinking while driving in Cyprus is illegal, under every circumstance.

Cypriot road laws are among the toughest in Europe when it comes to driver distractions. The logic is straightforward: If your hands are holding a baked goodie or struggling to open a pack of ketchup, then they aren't both on the wheel — and your focus is not on the road where it should be. That means the shawarma wrap (not to be confused with a gyro) will have to wait until you're parked — or you could be hit with a fine. That's a steep price to pay just to curb your cravings.

This isn't just a quirky rule, either. Authorities take enforcement seriously, especially with Cyprus seeing a notable rise in road traffic over the years. Eating while driving can incur an almost $172 fine – and this fine increases to over $340 on the second offense. It's part of a wider campaign to keep roads safe — and drivers undistracted. So, next time you're tempted to unwrap a sandwich on the go, pull over and savor it — or make sure you're full before heading out. In Cyprus, behind the wheel is no place for munching or multitasking.