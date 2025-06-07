It's Illegal To Eat While Driving In This Country
In southern Europe, you can do a lot in your car: Blast your favorite playlist, roll the windows down and enjoy the Mediterranean breeze, and catch a scenic coastal sunrise on the way to work. But in one country, what you can't do — at least not legally — is enjoy a banana behind the wheel. Or sneak a bite or two from your drive-thru order. Or even take a sip from your water bottle. And that's because eating or drinking while driving in Cyprus is illegal, under every circumstance.
Cypriot road laws are among the toughest in Europe when it comes to driver distractions. The logic is straightforward: If your hands are holding a baked goodie or struggling to open a pack of ketchup, then they aren't both on the wheel — and your focus is not on the road where it should be. That means the shawarma wrap (not to be confused with a gyro) will have to wait until you're parked — or you could be hit with a fine. That's a steep price to pay just to curb your cravings.
This isn't just a quirky rule, either. Authorities take enforcement seriously, especially with Cyprus seeing a notable rise in road traffic over the years. Eating while driving can incur an almost $172 fine – and this fine increases to over $340 on the second offense. It's part of a wider campaign to keep roads safe — and drivers undistracted. So, next time you're tempted to unwrap a sandwich on the go, pull over and savor it — or make sure you're full before heading out. In Cyprus, behind the wheel is no place for munching or multitasking.
Stay sharp behind the wheel in Cyprus
Another fine waiting to happen? Laying on your horn late at night. Using your car horn between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. is frowned upon, and it's also off-limits near hospitals and other designated quiet zones. Cyprus likes to keep its streets both safe and civil. Feeling sleepy? You'd better pull over. Driving while physically or mentally drained isn't just risky — it's strongly discouraged. In fact, local road safety campaigns compare fatigue to alcohol in terms of danger. If you're not alert, you shouldn't be behind the wheel. It's as simple as that. So, what should you do if you're hungry, tired, or just need a moment to recharge?
In Cyprus, the answer is easy — and delicious. This is a country full of beachside cafés, roadside tavernas, bakery counters tucked into quiet villages, and kiosks selling everything from lamb souvlaki (which pairs well with crisp white wine) to fresh-squeezed orange juice. Whether you're cruising past Limassol or winding through the Troodos Mountains, there's always a place to stop, eat, and relax. The rules may seem annoying, but they come with a silver lining: a reminder to slow down and enjoy the experience. After all, if you're going to grab a bite, why not make it somewhere with a proper seat and a sea view?