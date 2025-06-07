How To Save Stale Bread By Using It In Your Next Pie

No one likes stale bread, but don't throw away those extra loaves just yet! Dried out and hardened bread can seem lifeless, however, you can make it tasty again by using it in pie crust. Using stale bread for pies also eliminates food waste and keeps the galettes fresh. The first step is to grind the stale bread into breadcrumbs using a food processor and mixing it with butter and a dash of salt. Once the crumbly dough has been throughly blended, press the batter into a pie dish and add your filling. Pop it into the oven and voilà — the dry bread has been reborn as a delectable cobbler.

While bread is the key to happiness, there are certain types that make for the best pastry shell. White bread, sourdough, croissants, pumpernickel, brioche, challah, rye, whole wheat, and cornbread work best for pies. No matter if you're salivating to make a sweet or savory pie, the type of bread you use matters.