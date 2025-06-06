Add This Pantry Staple For Richer, Longer-Lasting Rice Krispies Treats
Making a batch of homemade Rice Krispies treats is a fun activity to do with the kids on a rainy afternoon. Soft, chewy, and quick to whip up, these vanilla-scented bars can be jazzed up with melted chocolate, sprinkles, or coconut. Still, there's one pantry staple you should add to your mixing bowl next time to make your treats richer and last longer: a squeeze of corn syrup.
Corn syrup increases the shelf life of foods because its high sugar content hinders microbial growth. This sweet, syrupy ingredient doesn't crystallize and harden during or after being heated either, which means it makes for softer and chewier Rice Krispies treats that don't dry out as quickly. Moreover, its naturally sticky consistency and mild flavor are perfect for gluing Rice Krispies together.
The most basic recipe for Rice Krispies treats combines three simple ingredients: Rice Krispies, marshmallows, and butter. The butter is melted in a pan before the marshmallows are stirred in until soft and gooey. Finally, Rice Krispies are added to the mixture to create a sticky, chewy, and crispy mass that can be pressed into a dish and cut into squares or slices once cooled. You can reduce or swap out the marshmallows in your Rice Krispies treats relatively easily to maximize their shelf life. All you need to do is melt the syrup with your sugar and butter (and marshmallows if using them) until bubbly to create a sweet, edible glue that will stick your Rice Krispies together.
Corn syrup is an awesome substitute for marshmallows in Rice Krispies treats
Bear in mind that you can use the syrup as an alternative or in addition to the existing marshmallows in a Rice Krispies treats recipe. Using both will result in a customized mixture, combining both the inviting aroma of the marshmallows and the shelf-life boosting qualities of the clear corn syrup. However, subbing all of the marshmallows for corn syrup works well too and is a useful move if you follow a halal diet (many store-bought marshmallows contain pork gelatin) or simply haven't got a bag of marshmallows in the pantry. You could also use other liquid sweeteners, such as honey, or add a binder, such as a nut butter.
Once you've mastered the ratio of marshmallow to corn syrup, have more fun with marshmallow treats by swapping Rice Krispies for other cereals, such as Froot Loops or Cocoa Puffs. The different colors and textures of these cereals make treats that have a vibrant and interesting vibe. Other awesome tips for elevating your Rice Krispies treats include adding condensed milk to lend them a gooier consistency, sprinkling in a dash of salt to balance their sweetness, or using browned butter to imbue them with a deeper caramel-like quality.