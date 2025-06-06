Add This Pantry Staple For Richer, Longer-Lasting Rice Krispies Treats

Making a batch of homemade Rice Krispies treats is a fun activity to do with the kids on a rainy afternoon. Soft, chewy, and quick to whip up, these vanilla-scented bars can be jazzed up with melted chocolate, sprinkles, or coconut. Still, there's one pantry staple you should add to your mixing bowl next time to make your treats richer and last longer: a squeeze of corn syrup.

Corn syrup increases the shelf life of foods because its high sugar content hinders microbial growth. This sweet, syrupy ingredient doesn't crystallize and harden during or after being heated either, which means it makes for softer and chewier Rice Krispies treats that don't dry out as quickly. Moreover, its naturally sticky consistency and mild flavor are perfect for gluing Rice Krispies together.

The most basic recipe for Rice Krispies treats combines three simple ingredients: Rice Krispies, marshmallows, and butter. The butter is melted in a pan before the marshmallows are stirred in until soft and gooey. Finally, Rice Krispies are added to the mixture to create a sticky, chewy, and crispy mass that can be pressed into a dish and cut into squares or slices once cooled. You can reduce or swap out the marshmallows in your Rice Krispies treats relatively easily to maximize their shelf life. All you need to do is melt the syrup with your sugar and butter (and marshmallows if using them) until bubbly to create a sweet, edible glue that will stick your Rice Krispies together.