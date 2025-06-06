The Aldi Coffee That Just Might Ruin Your Morning

Is there anything more comforting than the luscious aroma of freshly brewed coffee first thing in the morning? Absolutely not. The smell alone is enough to awaken your senses and get you out of bed. After all, your day can't officially start until you have a cup of that caffeinated elixir that recharges your mind, body, and soul with every sip. However, the same way a great cup of coffee can brighten your day, a bad one can completely ruin it. To save your beloved morning beverage, avoid adding unconventional ingredients to your coffee that will drastically change its texture and flavor. Also, beware of the brand of coffee you buy. Although there's a plethora of popular coffee brands to choose from, not all of them are created equally. In fact, some of them are so grotesque that they'll make you regret your life choices. One such brand is Aldi's Beaumont 100% Colombian Ground Coffee.

This coffee is so horrendous that it was ranked the absolute worst Aldi coffee by the Tasting Table staff. It's honestly one of the most perplexing coffee experiences our team has ever had. Based on appearance, you wouldn't expect this coffee to be so terrible. There was nothing off-putting or concerning about the coffee grounds. And when you open the canister, you're greeted by the familiar aroma of a standard cup of coffee. It isn't until you take a sip of this coffee that you realize something isn't right. The flavor can only be described as repulsive. It tastes like an old, musty room that hasn't seen sunshine in years, is covered in cobwebs, and has mold-infested walls. It should never be consumed by anyone.