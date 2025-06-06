The Aldi Coffee That Just Might Ruin Your Morning
Is there anything more comforting than the luscious aroma of freshly brewed coffee first thing in the morning? Absolutely not. The smell alone is enough to awaken your senses and get you out of bed. After all, your day can't officially start until you have a cup of that caffeinated elixir that recharges your mind, body, and soul with every sip. However, the same way a great cup of coffee can brighten your day, a bad one can completely ruin it. To save your beloved morning beverage, avoid adding unconventional ingredients to your coffee that will drastically change its texture and flavor. Also, beware of the brand of coffee you buy. Although there's a plethora of popular coffee brands to choose from, not all of them are created equally. In fact, some of them are so grotesque that they'll make you regret your life choices. One such brand is Aldi's Beaumont 100% Colombian Ground Coffee.
This coffee is so horrendous that it was ranked the absolute worst Aldi coffee by the Tasting Table staff. It's honestly one of the most perplexing coffee experiences our team has ever had. Based on appearance, you wouldn't expect this coffee to be so terrible. There was nothing off-putting or concerning about the coffee grounds. And when you open the canister, you're greeted by the familiar aroma of a standard cup of coffee. It isn't until you take a sip of this coffee that you realize something isn't right. The flavor can only be described as repulsive. It tastes like an old, musty room that hasn't seen sunshine in years, is covered in cobwebs, and has mold-infested walls. It should never be consumed by anyone.
Please never purchase Aldi's Beaumont 100% Colombian coffee
This coffee is a true con artist. Everything about it is enticing before you open it. It has a beautiful mural on the packaging that's sure to grab your attention. It uses hues of yellows, greens, and oranges to depict the great outdoors and the sunrise. And within that mural is a cup of freshly brewed coffee to convince you that the statement "mornings are better with Beaumont," which it displays on its packaging, is true. To further persuade you that you're purchasing standard coffee, it tells you the type of coffee roasts you're getting, so you know what to expect flavor-wise. However, none of these marketing tactics can hide how terrible this coffee is.
Although it's made with 100% Colombian coffee, it tastes nothing like it. It also completely lacks the signature complexity and depth of flavor that a medium-dark roast should have. And it definitely doesn't have that "deep, rich flavor," it proclaims to have. Instead of being remotely edible, this is the type of flavor you expect to come across while eating the Harry Potter Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans, which are known for having some truly rancid flavors. No coffee should taste like this.
With how off-putting the flavor is, you would think the coffee went bad, but that wasn't the case when we conducted our ranking. That's just how it tastes. Yet, Aldi sells a 24-ounce container for $10.89, and someone is selling the same container for $42.99 on eBay. Honestly, this coffee it's worth either price and should be left on the store shelf.