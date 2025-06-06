The Best Mayo Swap For Creamy, Dairy-Free Coleslaw

It's almost unfathomable to think of coleslaw as anything other than ribbons of cabbage (and occasionally carrots) drenched in mayonnaise. This condiment is the first thing you taste when eating coleslaw; its signature creamy, tangy flavors tie everything together and mask the cabbage's sometimes aggressive taste. That said, mayo isn't for everybody, but coleslaw can be with one easy alternative. Swap out that emulsified egg-and-oil concoction for mashed avocados, and who knows? This special version of coleslaw might become your favorite yet.

Whether it's a spread on an avocado toast with smoked salmon or a dip for crunchy chips, mashed avocados never disappoint with their butter-like creaminess, so there's no surprise that they can work some magic in coleslaw. While not entirely identical to mayo's smooth consistency, mashed avocados have the same thickness that coleslaw needs to bring all of those fresh, crunchy veggies together. If you're a guacamole aficionado, it will be just familiar enough that the flavor difference won't completely throw you off.

In place of the usual eggy, deep tang you typically get from mayonnaise mixed with vinegar and mustard, your coleslaw will speckle with the avocado's nutty, grassy notes and subtle sweetness. Plus, avocados have myriad nutrients, including magnesium, potassium, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamins B6, C, E, and K. Rich and creamy yet still fresh and light — and fortified with healthy nutrients — it's the unexpected dressing that will take your coleslaw game to the next level.