The Best Mayo Swap For Creamy, Dairy-Free Coleslaw
It's almost unfathomable to think of coleslaw as anything other than ribbons of cabbage (and occasionally carrots) drenched in mayonnaise. This condiment is the first thing you taste when eating coleslaw; its signature creamy, tangy flavors tie everything together and mask the cabbage's sometimes aggressive taste. That said, mayo isn't for everybody, but coleslaw can be with one easy alternative. Swap out that emulsified egg-and-oil concoction for mashed avocados, and who knows? This special version of coleslaw might become your favorite yet.
Whether it's a spread on an avocado toast with smoked salmon or a dip for crunchy chips, mashed avocados never disappoint with their butter-like creaminess, so there's no surprise that they can work some magic in coleslaw. While not entirely identical to mayo's smooth consistency, mashed avocados have the same thickness that coleslaw needs to bring all of those fresh, crunchy veggies together. If you're a guacamole aficionado, it will be just familiar enough that the flavor difference won't completely throw you off.
In place of the usual eggy, deep tang you typically get from mayonnaise mixed with vinegar and mustard, your coleslaw will speckle with the avocado's nutty, grassy notes and subtle sweetness. Plus, avocados have myriad nutrients, including magnesium, potassium, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamins B6, C, E, and K. Rich and creamy yet still fresh and light — and fortified with healthy nutrients — it's the unexpected dressing that will take your coleslaw game to the next level.
Try this twist with different types of coleslaw
Since you've got the mashed avocados, you can always dress up the coleslaw with a few other ingredients as well. Toss a few cubes of avocados to your simple coleslaw, maybe add a squeeze of lemon juice and a bit of chopped cilantro, and your coleslaw will already be much more interesting. This reinvented version is great on its own as a side dish, but you can also scoop a few spoonfuls onto fish tacos or use it as a sandwich filling.
You can even enjoy this twist with a few other types of coleslaw. Asian-inspired coleslaw, in which sesame oil, fish sauce, and rice wine vinegar often come into play, could be a surprising match made in heaven with mashed avocados. You can even throw in a splash of Sriracha for a spicy touch. Inspired by Indian cuisine, consider chaat masala — a spice blend that deserves a permanent spot on your spice rack. Consisting of dried mango powder, ginger, chili powder, and herbs, it's another excellent way to give your mashed avocado Asian slaw a vibrant, zesty heat.
Or, if you add pineapples into the mix, coleslaw can take on a Hawaiian twist. This version, unsurprisingly, also works with a mashed avocado dressing. You can even go the extra length and make a poke bowl with this special slaw. Just add some protein, like ahi tuna or tofu, and a type of grain, like black rice, and you're all set for a fresh and filling main course.