Here's The Worst Dogfish Head Canned Cocktail The Company Offers

Canned cocktail brands are a dime a dozen, with many coming from well-known spirit companies like Jack Daniels and Crown Royal. Dogfish Head, a creative independent beer brewery known for delicious and whimsical beers, including one made of crushed meteorites, is yet another company to jump on the canned cocktail train, and we sampled four of its canned cocktails to find the best and worst options. According to our ranking, the blood orange mango vodka crush was the absolute worst.

We based our ranking on tasting criteria like balance of flavor, cohesion, sweetness, and how refreshing the cocktail was. The blood orange mango vodka crush was way too sweet, way too artificial, and too intense to be refreshing. While citrus and mango sound like they could be a decent pairing, in the case of this canned cocktail, they were clashing adversaries. Both flavors were very intense and as far from cohesive as flavor pairings get, each one overpowering the palate. We could've forgiven a poor flavor pairing if the fruits tasted freshly juiced, but the glaring artificiality was almost as cloying as the sugary sweetness. As a vodka-based canned cocktail, there's no spirit-forward flavor to mitigate the overpowering, sweet, fake fruit taste. The blood orange mango vodka crush is definitely not worth picking up if you want a refreshing, tasty canned cocktail.