Is Blue Cheese Gluten-Free?

Not all cheeses are as innocent as they look. Some crumble politely over salads, others hide a complex backstory within their veins. For gluten-free eaters, there's one in particular that deserves a second glance. If you love blue cheese and you're trying to stay gluten-free, it's important to understand when blue cheese is safe, and why it might not always be. The answer is actually a bit tricky and may depend on personal sensitivity and risk-assessment.

For those new to following a gluten-free lifestyle, the first steps are understanding what gluten is and identifying what foods contain gluten. Gluten is a protein found in common grains like wheat, barley, and rye. Knowing that, it's pretty easy to conscientiously avoid the obvious culprits: bread, pasta, pastries, etc., but it actually gets a lot more granular than that. Gluten often hides in fermented foods and is also found in processed items where you wouldn't expect it, like salad dressings and even imitation crab. In these cases, gluten isn't there for flavor but for its structure: Gluten helps stabilize, stretch, or bulk up ingredients in ways that are hard to replicate with gluten-free ingredients.

Blue cheese: that moody, marbled wedge of myths that smells like it has some strong opinions, cools down hot wings in dressing form, sharpens a wedge salad, and brings unexpected complexity to jalapeño cornbread. It's a little funky, a little fancy, and it hasn't always had the cleanest reputation among the gluten-sensitive. Despite its bold and enigmatic personality, blue cheese is usually gluten-free, or at least mostly gluten-free, with some careful caveats for the cautious celiacs, similar to how there's a difference between gluten-free and gluten-friendly.