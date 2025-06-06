Why Some Costco Fans Aren't Loving These Premade Açaí Bowls

Making a fresh açaí bowl at home is a simple matter of blitzing up frozen açaí with a handful of fruit and a splash of milk to make a super-thick smoothie you can devour with a spoon. Topping your bowl with crunchy additions, like granola and seeds, lends this filling brekkie a satisfying texture. However, this requires having all the fixings on hand to beautify your bowl each morning. Luckily, Costco stocks prepped açaí bowls (with a topping) that you can stash in your freezer, completely nixing the need for fresh ingredients. But some Costco fans aren't loving these premade bowls because of the broken packaging and the disappointing taste.

According to a Reddit thread discussing the drawbacks of these frozen bowls, the original poster said, "These were on sale and [I] decided to try them out. At least half the bowls in the box are cracked/open." The accompanying picture shows the partially open film on top of a couple of the bowls, which also have damaged rims and cracked sides.

Regarding the taste, one commenter said, "These tasted [like] cold wet overripe banana. Very gross, not worth the price," while someone else followed up with, "Seconding the best way to describe them is gross. Gross taste. Gross texture. Not helped much by the toppings."