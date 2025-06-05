Tillamook's Best Ice Cream Flavor Is A Perfect Sweet And Salty Combo

Described by Tillamook as a "honey ice cream with crunchy honeycomb toffee and sea salt," the latter two ingredients are what create such a well-balanced spoonful. This ice cream has the perfect amount of salt to subdue the intensity of the honey's sweetness. Plus, the salt counteracts the sugar that's needed to make honeycomb toffee, just enough that you don't notice you consumed 30 grams of sugar in one serving. For reference, one serving is roughly a third of the 16-ounce container.

Although there are delightful mounds of honey within this ice cream, the best part is the toffee chunks. Each individual piece has a delicate crunch that truly elevates the textural experience and adds another layer of flavor. And the honeycomb toffee is so evenly distributed throughout the ice cream that you're guaranteed to get a mouthful in every bite. The chunks are delicious on their own, but they truly shine when paired with the velvety texture that can be attributed to the use of extra cream.

With each scoop you devour, you can tell how much time and effort was spent to perfect this frozen treat. Not only does Tillamook's ice cream outshine other iconic ice cream brands, but it delivers a sweet, frosty dream that will speak to all of your senses. It's visually appealing, has an enticing smell and taste that will make you salivate, is perfectly crisp, and has a rich, creamy texture. Plus, it's the type of ice cream that can be served in a multitude of unique ways. The only downside to this ice cream is that it's not available in a family-size container.