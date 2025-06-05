Tillamook's Best Ice Cream Flavor Is A Perfect Sweet And Salty Combo
When it comes to legendary ice cream brands, Tillamook deserves to be mentioned more often. After all, this certified B corporation knows a thing or two about making "extraordinary dairy." Like a majority of ice cream companies started in the United States, Tillamook is a family-owned business that has been around a lot longer than you think. It was created in 1909, and in its century-long history, Tillamook has created and produced more than 200 different types of dairy items, with its extensive line of ice cream being truly beloved. Featuring a mixture of traditional and eclectic flavors, Tillamook mastered the art of creating a delicious, high-end ice cream. However, while all of its flavors are toothsome in their own way, only one reigns supreme, and it's the sea salt and honeycomb toffee.
This ice cream left our team impressed. So much so that it was ranked the best Tillamook ice cream flavor. And for a good reason. You'll immediately taste each ingredient of this ice cream, so savor your first spoonful. After one bite, your tongue will be coated by the honey, which has a potent, sweet presence. Then, the brininess of the sea salt and the various crunchy bite-size chunks of toffee will quickly make their presence known. Together, each element creates a mouthwatering bite that's difficult to resist.
Why is Tillamook's sea salt and honey ice cream a must-buy item?
Described by Tillamook as a "honey ice cream with crunchy honeycomb toffee and sea salt," the latter two ingredients are what create such a well-balanced spoonful. This ice cream has the perfect amount of salt to subdue the intensity of the honey's sweetness. Plus, the salt counteracts the sugar that's needed to make honeycomb toffee, just enough that you don't notice you consumed 30 grams of sugar in one serving. For reference, one serving is roughly a third of the 16-ounce container.
Although there are delightful mounds of honey within this ice cream, the best part is the toffee chunks. Each individual piece has a delicate crunch that truly elevates the textural experience and adds another layer of flavor. And the honeycomb toffee is so evenly distributed throughout the ice cream that you're guaranteed to get a mouthful in every bite. The chunks are delicious on their own, but they truly shine when paired with the velvety texture that can be attributed to the use of extra cream.
With each scoop you devour, you can tell how much time and effort was spent to perfect this frozen treat. Not only does Tillamook's ice cream outshine other iconic ice cream brands, but it delivers a sweet, frosty dream that will speak to all of your senses. It's visually appealing, has an enticing smell and taste that will make you salivate, is perfectly crisp, and has a rich, creamy texture. Plus, it's the type of ice cream that can be served in a multitude of unique ways. The only downside to this ice cream is that it's not available in a family-size container.