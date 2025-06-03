Why A Vacuum Sealer Is The Key To Time-Saving BBQ

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's a long-acknowledged fact that outdoor barbecuing is a labor of love, one gladly embraced by countless barbecue gurus around the world. But to ensure a sufficient flow of deliciousness, the grill chef can spend all day tending BBQ meats instead of enjoying a finger-licking feast with friends and family. After all, there's only so much grill space, and barbecued foods are best served right off the grates, right? Well, yes, but there's an alternative time-saving solution you may want to consider.

For some insight on cooking big-batch barbecue meats, we reached out to an expert on the topic, Matt Abdoo, executive chef and co-founder of Pig Beach BBQ. Is it even a viable option to cook barbecue meat in advance? Absolutely, according to Abdoo. He says, "Full disclaimer, BBQ will never be as good as the day it was made, but you can make some really darn good BBQ by cooking it the day before, fully cooling it, then slowly reheating it around 250 degrees when you want to serve it."

As for how to keep those sizzling, flavorful barbecue meats tasty for later consumption, here's the trick: "The best way to store any BBQ that was made in advance is leave it whole if you can," says Abdoo. "If you have access to a home Cryovac machine once the BBQ is fully cooled in the refrigerator overnight, place the cooked BBQ in vacuum bags and seal them airtight." That may sound like a pro-level cooking machine, but a Cryovac is simply a modern-day vacuum sealer.