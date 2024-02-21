The Best Way To Store Leftover Smoked Ribs Is To Vacuum-Seal Them First

If you have a vacuum sealer, the process is straightforward. After letting your ribs cool to room temperature, portion them in individual servings or in amounts that you would typically consume in one meal. Next, place the ribs in a vacuum-seal bag, ensuring there's enough space at the top for a proper seal. Follow your vacuum sealer's instructions to expel the air and seal the bag. It's that simple.

But what if you don't have a vacuum sealer? There's a nifty workaround using the water displacement method. Place your ribs wrapped in foil in a zip-top bag, and seal all but a small corner. Then, slowly submerge the bag in water, allowing the pressure to push the air out through the unsealed corner. Once the air is expelled, seal the bag completely. This method isn't as foolproof as using a vacuum sealer, but it's a great alternative.

Now, with your ribs vacuum-sealed either using a machine or the water method, you can choose between refrigerating or freezing them. In the refrigerator, vacuum-sealed smoked ribs can last for three to four days. If you opt to freeze them, they can last for several months, however, for best flavor and quality the U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends eating them within two to three months. When you're ready to enjoy your ribs, thaw them in the refrigerator if they were frozen, then reheat them slowly in the oven, covered with foil, to keep them moist.