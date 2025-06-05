Is It Possible To Turn Your Gas Grill Into A Smoker? We Asked A Pro

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Have you found yourself in a YouTube rabbit hole watching a series of burly men smoking briskets in their backyard? Before investing in a costly smoker, you might be wondering if it's possible to use your gas grill in a similar fashion and avoid the extra expense. We spoke to expert Silvio Correa, Grill Master at Silvio's BBQ Official, to get the lowdown on whether you can turn a gas grill into a smoker.

"I don't generally recommend converting a gas grill into a smoker, they're not designed for it," Correa advisesm "but if you're curious, use a smoker box or foil pouch with soaked wood chips placed over one burner set to low, with the other burners off or set very low. Just know you probably won't match the flavor and consistency of a dedicated smoker, especially for tougher meats like brisket."

As the wood heats up, it will infuse your meats with a smoky flavor and character. Some of the absolute best woods for smoking and grilling include hickory, which is perfect for smoking pork, beef and cheese, or maple, which lends veggies and fish a mild sweetness. A foil pouch filled with wood chips makes the best grilled sausages too.