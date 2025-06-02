How Much Sugar Is Usually In A Glass Of Red Wine?

For wine lovers, there's nothing quite like a perfectly poured glass of red wine. But if you've ever paused mid-sip and asked yourself, "How much sugar is actually in this?" you're not alone. We were curious too, so we turned to the experts to find out more.

According to Gavin Lavi Sacks, professor of food science at Cornell University, the amount of sugar in your wine naturally depends on the type. "Wines that belong in the sweet or dessert category will have much higher concentrations of sugar," explained Sacks. "For example, the sugar concentration in Port can [exceed] 100 grams per liter." That's like 25 teaspoons of sugar in one bottle! However, Sacks notes that the serving size for these wines is "typically less than a table wine."

If you're not a fan of sweet reds and always assumed that a dry red wine, like a Merlot, is virtually sugar-free, think again. "In the U.S., the term 'dry' is not regulated, but to most winemakers, 'dry' will mean 1 to 4 grams per liter of residual sugars," says Sacks. To put that into perspective: a 1-liter bottle of Coca-Cola contains about 106 grams of sugar. In contrast, even the "highest sugar" dry wines contain just 4 grams per liter, roughly equivalent to one sugar cube dissolved in the entire bottle. So while dry red wine isn't completely sugar-free, it still contains far less sugar than your average soda. A win for red wine lovers!