There are many schools of thought on how to make the ultimate grilled cheese. If you're a dairy devotee with a taste for entertaining, there's a lot you can do to take your favorite grilled cheese recipes to snackable new heights. Considering the Depression era origins of the melty gooey goodness we now know as a grilled cheese, one vintage recipe harkens back to leaner days of more fanciful names. Cheese dreams are the "OGGC" — that is, original grilled cheese — and were first introduced in the 1916 cookbook "Salad, Sandwiches and Chafing Dish Recipes" by Marion Harris Neil. Essentially an inside-out grilled cheese that doesn't skimp on the dairy, these vintage sandwiches can be effortlessly portioned into small squares, perfect for serving at your next get-together.

The basic ingredients of a cheese dream include sliced white bread, shredded cheese, butter, heavy cream, and an egg. Joining this menagerie of cream and carbs are a few simple flavor additions, among which are salt, ground mustard, hot sauce or ground red pepper, and Worcestershire sauce. Knowing how Worcestershire can intensify the umami in your grilled cheese, it's clear to see why that condiment is a must. To make this vintage treat, simply mix the shredded cheese and softened butter before adding in the cream, egg, and seasonings. Spread the mixture between your squares of bread and then coat the top and sides. Even easier than preparing in a pan, cheese dreams are oven-baked to toasty perfection.