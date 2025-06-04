This Vintage Version Of A Classic Grilled Cheese Makes For The Perfect Party Snack
There are many schools of thought on how to make the ultimate grilled cheese. If you're a dairy devotee with a taste for entertaining, there's a lot you can do to take your favorite grilled cheese recipes to snackable new heights. Considering the Depression era origins of the melty gooey goodness we now know as a grilled cheese, one vintage recipe harkens back to leaner days of more fanciful names. Cheese dreams are the "OGGC" — that is, original grilled cheese — and were first introduced in the 1916 cookbook "Salad, Sandwiches and Chafing Dish Recipes" by Marion Harris Neil. Essentially an inside-out grilled cheese that doesn't skimp on the dairy, these vintage sandwiches can be effortlessly portioned into small squares, perfect for serving at your next get-together.
The basic ingredients of a cheese dream include sliced white bread, shredded cheese, butter, heavy cream, and an egg. Joining this menagerie of cream and carbs are a few simple flavor additions, among which are salt, ground mustard, hot sauce or ground red pepper, and Worcestershire sauce. Knowing how Worcestershire can intensify the umami in your grilled cheese, it's clear to see why that condiment is a must. To make this vintage treat, simply mix the shredded cheese and softened butter before adding in the cream, egg, and seasonings. Spread the mixture between your squares of bread and then coat the top and sides. Even easier than preparing in a pan, cheese dreams are oven-baked to toasty perfection.
Making a modern twist on a vintage dish
Paying tribute to a vintage dish doesn't always mean preparing a fully faithful replica. Keep the spirit of cheese dreams alive and well by trying your own upgraded take on the classic snack. For example, many cheese dreams recipes call for shredded cheddar cheese, but you can always mix this up with your own favorite blend of shredded and meltable cheeses. Grab a block of pepper Jack or gouda and shred it yourself to add to the mix for extra bite and rich, smoky flavors. You can also vary the type of bread you use and the other additional seasonings and ingredients.
Make sure that whatever bread you choose is thick and firm, such as a pumpernickel or a hearty whole wheat, to ensure it will stand up to the cheese spread and baking process. For spices and seasonings, turn up the heat by drizzling hot honey over your freshly baked cheese dreams. You can also include a helping of freshly cracked black pepper or a bit of minced garlic into your cheese mix for a more savory flavor. If preparing these to serve at a party, get creative with your presentation and cut the bread into fun shapes using cookie or sandwich cutters. You can still give these cheese dreams the right vintage vibe with an updated look and feel.