If You Love Loaded Hot Dogs, Chilean Completos Are Your Culinary Ticket To Happiness

To make a completo, start with your favorite brand of hot dog or fresh ones from the local butcher. If you opt for a longer bun like the ones sometimes used in Chile, you might have to double up on the hot dogs to fill it. In Chile, expect the hot dog to be boiled, steamed, or fried, but you can grill them too. Cook the hot dogs to your preference, toast the buns to get crunch on the outside, then it's time to pile on those toppings.

For the freshest flavors, make some of the toppings from scratch rather than a pre-made option. Some sort of avocado often makes its way to completos, so try yours with our crave-worthy guacamole recipe. Like we said, diced tomatoes are a common topping on these extravagant hot dogs, so amp it up with fresh pico de gallo for a Mexican twist. The order in which you add the toppings is really up to you, but it's ideal to add the heavier components like guacamole first, so that it can be a barrier for ingredients like the diced tomatoes or sauerkraut to prevent a soggy bun. Regardless of what toppings you choose, mayonnaise seems to be quite the necessity to take a bite of an authentic Chilean completo. To try other variations of the dish, here are 20 types of hot dogs from around the world.