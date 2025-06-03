If You Love Loaded Hot Dogs, Chilean Completos Are Your Culinary Ticket To Happiness
Hot dogs here in the United States are most often topped with simply ketchup, mustard, relish, and maybe some chopped raw onions if you're lucky. At the most, you might come across hot dogs that have spoonfuls of chili on top, but that's traditionally as far as it goes. For those who really appreciate a loaded hot dog, however, the dish served in Chile known as completos might be your new favorite indulgence.
Chilean completos are a popular street food, and the hot dogs are really all about the toppings. Those toppings can vary, but expect dollops of mayonnaise and some variation of tomatoes, avocado or guacamole, diced red onions, sauerkraut, giardiniera, hot sauce, ketchup, or yellow mustard. Other more unique toppings might include cheese, crispy onions, scrambled eggs, and sometimes peppers. When it comes to bread, expect a longer version of the hot dog bun compared to what's used in the United States. However, there are variations like the sopaipleto, where the hot dog is served on pastry that's made from squash, and other versions might have a bigger bun than the traditional starchy vessel.
Tips for making a Chilean completo in your kitchen anywhere in the world
To make a completo, start with your favorite brand of hot dog or fresh ones from the local butcher. If you opt for a longer bun like the ones sometimes used in Chile, you might have to double up on the hot dogs to fill it. In Chile, expect the hot dog to be boiled, steamed, or fried, but you can grill them too. Cook the hot dogs to your preference, toast the buns to get crunch on the outside, then it's time to pile on those toppings.
For the freshest flavors, make some of the toppings from scratch rather than a pre-made option. Some sort of avocado often makes its way to completos, so try yours with our crave-worthy guacamole recipe. Like we said, diced tomatoes are a common topping on these extravagant hot dogs, so amp it up with fresh pico de gallo for a Mexican twist. The order in which you add the toppings is really up to you, but it's ideal to add the heavier components like guacamole first, so that it can be a barrier for ingredients like the diced tomatoes or sauerkraut to prevent a soggy bun. Regardless of what toppings you choose, mayonnaise seems to be quite the necessity to take a bite of an authentic Chilean completo. To try other variations of the dish, here are 20 types of hot dogs from around the world.