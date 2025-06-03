How To Prepare Asparagus As A Pizza Topping For The Absolute Best Texture

Asparagus is one of those ingredients that you probably never considered for pizza, but now you immediately want to try it. It is not an ideal choice for pairing with a red sauce, where the vegetal flavor of asparagus can be overwhelmed by the acidic and sweet tomatoes, but if you are in the mood for white pizza, it is ideal. Paired with creamy cheeses, white sauces, and garlic, you have the beginning of real primavera pizza, where asparagus can play the star or be paired with more fresh, green spring ingredients. Since it's not a standard topping, you might not realize how to prepare asparagus for pizza — especially since its fibrous texture will present a problem if it's not fully cooked through. That's why you need to make sure it's sliced thin enough or precooked enough before it goes on your pie.

The latter method is probably the easiest for a first-time asparagus pizza maker. After trimming off the woody ends of the asparagus spears, chop them into bite- sized chunks, and then slice those pieces down lengthwise to cut them in half. Then lightly cook the asparagus pieces in a pan with olive oil, salt, and pepper until just getting tender, about eight minutes. This will ensure that it will still get completely cooked through when it is finished on your pizza, even though most pizza's cooking time is quite short. Don't overcook in the pan though, because you don't want mushy asparagus after the second cook on your pizza.