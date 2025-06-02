15 Best Aldi Wine And Cheese Pairings

Wine and cheese are a natural pairing. Wine's acidity and tannins marry with cheese's fatty creaminess, creating balance. Delicious, gourmet wine and cheese pairings can be expensive — unless you shop at Aldi. Quality and affordability are two things to love about the discount grocer.

I spoke with Kim Brazington, Certified Cheese Professional and Aldi's Director of National Buying, Cheese. When discussing Aldi's prices and selection, she said, "Our main goal when curating the cheese offerings at Aldi is to give shoppers the opportunity to experience new flavors without breaking the bank." Arlin Zajmi, Certified Wine Specialist and Aldi's Director of National Buying for Adult Beverages, shared similar views. He said, "We know that today's shoppers are looking for great value without having to give up on quality, and that's exactly where we see opportunity."

Both added that Aldi prioritizes upholding strict quality, environmental, and social standards. Zajmi says, "[W]e work hard to make sustainability affordable and accessible, so shoppers don't have to choose between doing what's right and saving money." Brazington adds, "Aldi cheeses have been sourced from farms free of growth hormones for several years, reinforcing our dedication to responsible sourcing and product quality."

But which Aldi pairings from over 50 specialty and gourmet cheeses and dozens of wines are best? Utilizing my knowledge as a Certified Sommelier who has been professionally pairing wines for 20 years, I acquired a collection of options from Aldi. After tasting, assessing, and pairing, I compiled this list of Aldi's best wine and cheese combinations.