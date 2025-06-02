15 Best Aldi Wine And Cheese Pairings
Wine and cheese are a natural pairing. Wine's acidity and tannins marry with cheese's fatty creaminess, creating balance. Delicious, gourmet wine and cheese pairings can be expensive — unless you shop at Aldi. Quality and affordability are two things to love about the discount grocer.
I spoke with Kim Brazington, Certified Cheese Professional and Aldi's Director of National Buying, Cheese. When discussing Aldi's prices and selection, she said, "Our main goal when curating the cheese offerings at Aldi is to give shoppers the opportunity to experience new flavors without breaking the bank." Arlin Zajmi, Certified Wine Specialist and Aldi's Director of National Buying for Adult Beverages, shared similar views. He said, "We know that today's shoppers are looking for great value without having to give up on quality, and that's exactly where we see opportunity."
Both added that Aldi prioritizes upholding strict quality, environmental, and social standards. Zajmi says, "[W]e work hard to make sustainability affordable and accessible, so shoppers don't have to choose between doing what's right and saving money." Brazington adds, "Aldi cheeses have been sourced from farms free of growth hormones for several years, reinforcing our dedication to responsible sourcing and product quality."
But which Aldi pairings from over 50 specialty and gourmet cheeses and dozens of wines are best? Utilizing my knowledge as a Certified Sommelier who has been professionally pairing wines for 20 years, I acquired a collection of options from Aldi. After tasting, assessing, and pairing, I compiled this list of Aldi's best wine and cheese combinations.
Emporium Selection Spring Garden Goat Cheese with Specially Selected Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc
Sauvignon blanc from the Marlborough region of New Zealand has zesty vibrancy and freshness, displaying high acidity with grassy, citrus, passionfruit, and gooseberry. Aldi's Specially Selected Marlborough sauvignon blanc highlights these characteristics with bitter grapefruit, earthy wild herbs, and crushed stone minerality. To pair, I love Aldi's Emporium Selection Spring Garden goat cheese. It is also a favorite of Arlin Zajmi, who says the combination of sauvignon blanc and goat cheese is "truly a match made in heaven."
Goat cheese and sauvignon blanc are natural pairings due to the similarities of the flavors, which meld harmoniously. Aldi's soft, creamy goat cheese includes a mix of spring veggies that delivers a piquant palate with fresh vegetable flavors. The tanginess of the cheese melds with the wine's tartness, while its creaminess mellows the acidic bite.
Emporium Selection Aged White Cheddar Cheese with Specially Selected Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
Napa Valley is one of the premier growing regions for cabernet sauvignon. The region's climate helps the grape develop a tannic structure, giving the wine texture and mouthfeel with fruit-forward flavors. The grapes achieve this while maintaining acidity due to temperature variations of up to 40 degrees Fahrenheit from day to night.
Aldi's Specially Selected Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon is softer than many complex versions I have enjoyed from Napa. Still, the wine has balance, with red cherry, blackberry, and spice. It pairs well with aged cheeses, like the Emporium Selection Aged Reserve white cheddar. Cheddar and cabernet sauvignon go well together due to the cheese's fattiness and creaminess, cutting through the astringency of the 14.5% ABV wine. The cheese's sharpness will counter the wine's fruitiness. Melt it into a simple mac and cheese and pour a glass for an effortless weeknight pairing.
Specially Selected Burrata with Specially Selected Alto Adige Pinot Grigio
High-altitude vineyards filled with cool-climate varieties thrive in Italy's Alto Adige region in the foothills of the Italian Alps, near the jagged Dolomite Mountains. Pinot grigio from this South Tyrol wine region does not taste like the typical pinot grigio, as displayed in Aldi's Specially Selected pinot grigio. The fruit-forward variety displays its signature golden citrus and ripe apple flavors. However, wines from this region have exceptional freshness thanks to cooler temperatures in the region's high elevations. Limestone-rich soils impart minerality into the wines. Vintners harvest grapes early, capturing the fruit's acidity. The resulting zesty, bright, 12.5% ABV wine marries beautifully with buttery burrata cheese.
Pairing the wine with Aldi's Specially Selected burrata, with its thin exterior shell of mozzarella and unctuous interior of fresh cream and curds, brings balance to the palate. The zingy acidity plays off the creaminess of the cow's milk cheese, with the butteriness of the fresh cheese balancing the wine's minerality and fruit-forward flavors. Adding a drizzle of basil pesto gives the pairing extra herbaceousness.
Specially Selected Manchego Cheese with Specially Selected Rioja
The saying, "If it grows together, it goes together," has never been more true than with Aldi's Specially Selected Rioja Denominación de Origen Calificada (DOCa) and Specially Selected manchego Denominación de Origen Protetta (DOP). The pairing combines a tempranillo-based wine from Spain's Rioja region, one of the popular quality red wine areas, with tangy sheep's milk cheese from Spain's central La Mancha region.
Manchego is a Spanish cheese that is buttery and tangy, pairing well with Rioja. The medium-bodied tempranillo wine with 13.5% ABV has enough acidity to cut through the richness of the creamy cheese. The manchego's tanginess melds with the fruity, earthy wine.
The wine and cheese both have protected designation of origin status, meaning that authentic manchego cheese must come from La Mancha. The area's regulatory body tests the cheese to guarantee its quality. To carry the Rioja label, the wine must uphold the strict quality standard outlined by the Consejo Regulador DOCa Rioja, the region's governing body. The DOCa classification is the highest category within Spain's wine classification, guaranteeing its quality. By law, Rioja Reserva must age three years, with one year in a barrel and six months in the bottle.
Specially Selected Gruyere with Specially Selected Willamette Valley Pinot Noir
Gruyère is a creamy, dry cow's milk cheese from Switzerland. The cheese has a protected status of origin, and received its Appellation d'Origine Protégée (AOP) recognition in Europe in 2011. All genuine Gruyère cheese notes the designation on its packaging, telling the consumer it is an authentic product following strict regulations for its production. The flavor of Aldi's Emporium Selection Le Gruyère cheese is sweet and creamy, with a slight earthy grassiness. The taste is that of a younger Gruyère, as the distinct nuttiness of aged variations is subtle in this cheese.
The cheese pairs well with a wine with herbaceous, floral, and red fruit characteristics, like Aldi's Specially Selected Willamette Valley pinot noir. The region is known for producing wines that have an Old World style with earthy, mineral-rich, forest floor characteristics similar to that of Burgundy. Twelve months of aging on French oak staves lends toast and warm spice qualities. There is freshness to Aldi's 12.5% ABV wine thanks to Pacific Ocean breezes that blow through vineyards, keeping fruit cool throughout the growing season. Its fresh acidity balances the cheese's richness, and the medium-bodied wine complements the weight and texture of the cheese.
Emporium Selection Traditional Feta Cheese with Florility French Rose
Florility is a French wine brand that celebrates organic, sustainable winemaking. The B Corp Certified company produces its wine with minimal ecological impact, with a portion of its profits going to 1% For The Planet. Arlin Zajmi told me that the health of the planet is top of mind to Aldi. Regarding Florility he says, "These have been developed in the lightest wine bottles in the U.S. weighing in at 300mg, compared to an average U.S. bottle weighing 400-450mg, ultimately reducing the carbon footprint."
Florility French Rose blends grenache, caladoc, and merlot to create a 12.5% wine with layers of crunchy pomegranate, wild strawberry, tropical guava, and watermelon flavors. To pair with the refreshing selection ideal for summertime sipping, enjoy a tangy slice of Aldi's Emporium Selection Traditional feta cheese. Feta is a sheep's milk cheese, customarily from Greece, held in a brine that brings saltiness to the fresh tang of the crumbly cheese. Aldi's option is a product of the U.S. The cheese's salt brings out the natural tangy acidity in the juicy wine, creating a mouth-watering pairing. Add the cheese to a Greek-style seven-layer salad, and enjoy with a chilled glass of wine to transport you to the Mediterranean.
Emporium Selection Garden Vegetable with Sweet Basil and Specially Selected Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc
Cheese buyer Kim Brazington likes to pair Aldi's garlic bread cheese with the Specially Selected Napa Valley sauvignon blanc, appreciating the way the acidity in the wine plays off the sharp, savory flavors of the garlic-infused cheese. On the other hand, I enjoy how the herbaceous qualities of the 13.5% ABV wine complement the vegetal notes of Aldi's Emporium Selection Garden Vegetable with Sweet Basil cheese.
The semi-soft cheese is laced with a mix of vegetables and wrapped in an aromatic dried basil crust. The cheese has an herbaceous, earthy flavor that tastes delicious with the citrus and tropical fruit flavors of the 100% sauvignon blanc wine. The wine has a tart tanginess on the front palate that enhances the fresh flavors of the vegetable-filled cheese, while the creaminess of the cheese balances the subtle bitter tartness of the sauvignon blanc. At the same time, its herbaceous earthiness brings depth of flavor, enhancing the wine's natural acidity and adding complexity.
Emporium Selection Applewood Smoked Cheddar with Outlander Cabernet Sauvignon
The sun-drenched vineyards of Paso Robles produce well-ripened grapes with bold tannins and fleshy red and black fruit flavors. Though temperatures can reach into the 90s during the peak growing season, the region's evenings are cooler, with a significant temperature drop thanks to cooling breezes that blow in from the nearby Pacific Ocean. Outlander cabernet sauvignon shows how this diurnal shift affects grapes, balancing the tannins' astringency with a tinge of fresh acidity, adding complexity.
With ripe blackberry and cherry, dusty dried tobacco, and toasty oak flavors, the wine is one of the bolder options from Aldi. It pairs well with fatty, grilled ribeye steaks, braised short ribs, or smoky cheeses like Emporium Selection applewood smoked cheddar. Smoking the cow's milk cheese over applewood brings a meaty, smoky, slightly oaky character to the cheese. The applewood brings subtle fruity sweetness. These flavors in the cheese enhance the toasty, spicy attributes of the wine, while the fruit-forward characteristics in the wine balance the cheese's smokiness.
Emporium Selection Double Creme Brie with Specially Selected Cremant d' Alsace Sparkling Wine
Winemakers that utilize the traditional method of sparkling wine production (where the secondary fermentation to create bubbles occurs inside the bottle) produce a rich bubbly with a creamy texture, palate-coating mouthfeel, and balanced structure. Conversely, the type of sparkling wine that utilizes the Charmat or tank method to create bubbles showcases its freshness. From the Alsace region of France, Aldi's Specially Selected non-vintage Crémant d'Alsace utilizes the traditional method production, aging on the lees (spent yeast strains) in the bottle for nine months. The method creates a wine that is creamy, nutty, and toasty. It has brioche, golden citrus, ripe apple, and almond flavors with lively bubbles.
Pair the well-rounded sparkler with rich Emporium Selection Double Crème Brie. The zestiness of the energetic wine will cleanse the palate, cutting through the fattiness of the buttery cheese. In contrast, the creamy, nutty, fruit-filled flavors of the wine will complement the similarly creamy, earthy flavors of the soft-ripened cheese.
Emporium Selection Dill Havarti with Specially Selected Côtes De Provence Rosé
Dill can be a polarizing flavor; either you love it or you hate it. I love it, particularly in havarti cheese. The semi-soft, Danish-style cow's milk cheese is buttery, creamy, and rich. If enjoying a havarti that does not include a mix of herbs or peppers, a buttery chardonnay wine would be ideal to play off the creaminess of the cheese. However, with a havarti studded with aromatic dill, like Emporium Selection dill havarti, a refreshing rosé with herbal, floral, and citrusy flavors is delightful.
The dill flavor is grassy, slightly earthy, citrusy, and herbaceous, which melds with the fresh herbs de Provence notes in Aldi's Specially Selected Côtes De Provencerosé. The wine blends grenache, cinsault, and syrah, creating a luscious selection with a 12.5% ABV. It shows layers of wild berry, watermelon, and golden citrus that meld with the wildflower and woody herb flavors of the French region's garrigue of wild thyme, sagebrush, rosemary, and lavender.
Intermingle Red Blend with Emporium Selection Borgonzola
The Intermingle red blend combines 55% zinfandel with merlot and cabernet sauvignon to create a juicy, plush, 13.75% ABV wine with layers of wild raspberry, dried blueberry, and ripe cherry. The palate is soft and not overly complex. Though it is a dry red wine, there is fruit-forward sweetness. I typically prefer dry wines; still, the fruitiness of Intermingle is appealing, particularly with a sharp, creamy cheese pairing.
Aldi's triple cream borgonzola cheese is a soft ripened cow's milk cheese that combines Gorgonzola and brie for a well-rounded flavor. It has brie's butteriness and the earthy, salty sharpness of blue cheese. Traditional Gorgonzola can be funky and pungent. The triple cream in the Borgonzola softens the Gorgonzola's bite, keeping the cheese from becoming too punchy. When combined with a fruit-forward wine, these characteristics balance the sweet notes in the wine. Though blue cheese often pairs with a dessert wine like port or sauternes, Intermingle does deliver concentrated fruit flavors to pair well with this cheese. The wine's sweetness tames the pungency of the cheese. The triple cream adds unctuous qualities, bringing palate-coating richness to the combination.
Specially Selection Burrata Filling with Mimo Moutinho Vinho Verde
Cutting into a sphere of burrata cheese and watching the gooey, fresh curds and cream flow out of the soft mozzarella wrapping is eye-catching, mouth-watering entertainment. Still, that production may be more than is wanted on an average Tuesday night. Aldi delivers all the texture and flavor of traditional burrata without the show in its Specially Selected burrata filling cheese. Known as stracciatella in Italy, this inner burrata filling has a texture similar to milky, stretchy cottage cheese and a sweet cream flavor that pairs well with the youthful, fresh liveliness of a Vinho Verde wine. The inexpensive Portuguese wine blends white varieties native to northwestern Portugal, including grapes like alvarinho, avesso, and loureiro.
Meaning "green wine," Vinho Verde wines are light, refreshing, aromatic, and naturally low in alcohol. Mino Moutinho has just 9% ABV, making it a delicious food wine that will not overpower delicate flavors like those in the creamy burrata filling. The wine has a light effervescence, bringing fizz to the palate and dancing on the tongue. Tangy citrus, fruit cocktail, and saline flavors linger throughout the easy-to-enjoy wine, enhancing the sweet creaminess of the cheese while adding a palate-cleansing freshness.
Double Cream Amarena Cherry Goat Milk Cheese with Grande Alberone Rosso
For fans of sweet treats, Aldi's Emporium Selection Double Cream Amarena Cherry goat cheese has the qualities of a sweet, fruity cherry cheesecake with the tanginess of goat cheese. It is a cheese that can easily be served on crackers with a balsamic glaze or slathered onto pound cake and served with any type of fruit preserves. Amarena cherry's flavors combine sweetness with tart, tangy, sharpness. By blending them with sour cherries, Aldi enhances the sharpness of the fruit in the cheese, while sweetness from sugar and vanilla softens the sour notes.
I suggest enjoying a glass of Grande Alberone Rosso wine with the cheese's sweet and sour flavors. The Italian red wine blends primitivo, merlot, cabernet sauvignon, and teroldego to create a 14.5% ABV wine. Though high in alcohol, the palate is surprisingly soft. The taste is rich with vanilla, cherry cola, and blackberry jam flavors that harmonize with the fruity cheese.
Emporium Selection Parmesan with Specially Selected Chianti Riserva
Sangiovese is a food-friendly grape variety that thrives in the hills of Italy's Chianti region in Tuscany. Sangiovese wines from Chianti show bright acidity with moderate tannin and alcohol. Aldi's Specially Selected Chianti Riserva ages 24 months in oak. The 13.5% ABV wine's resulting toasty, nutty, warm spice notes harmonize with its sour cherry, plum, orange peel, and woody herbal flavors.
To pair, enjoy a salty slice of Aldi's Emporium Selection parmesan. It's aged for at least 10 months, helping develop the dense, crystalline cheese's rich texture and sharp flavor. Enjoy a selection of Italian deli meats, like capicola and soppressata, with the wine and cheese to create a classic Italian pairing.
Emporium Selection Lustenburger 1862 with California Heritage Extra Dry Sparkling Wine
Aldi's Emporium Selection Lustenburger 1862 is similar to a Gruyère cheese in that both are Swiss cow's milk cheeses. However, Lustenburger uses only milk from cows that graze on fresh grass and herbs, and it's a 100% vegetarian cheese that uses non-animal, microbial enzymes for its production. Lustenburger 1862 has a tangy, fruity, and herbaceous flavor thanks to the freshness of the dairy cow's diet. The melty, creamy cheese ages in Lustenburger cellars for at least 180 days.
To pair, you will want a wine that is not overly tannic, heavy, or high in alcohol, like a light-bodied red or fresh white wine. California Heritage Extra Dry sparkling wine blends French Colombard, Burger, and Thompson to create a 10.5% ABV wine with floral, citrus, and tropical fruit notes, enhancing these characteristics in the creamy cheese. The extra dry style has 12-17 grams per liter of residual sugar, giving the palate sweetness that balances the tanginess of the cheese.
Methodology
To create this pairing guide, I acquired a selection of wines and cheeses available at Aldi locations nationwide after speaking with Aldi's National Cheese buyer Kim Brazington and National Adult Beverage buyer, Arlin Zajmi. I tasted each wine and cheese independently to access the individual flavors. I then paired the combinations to taste how they complemented each other. As a Certified Sommelier, Certified Specialist of Wine, and die-hard cheese lover, I utilized my knowledge of pairing wine with food to ensure each creamy, fruity combination was harmonious.