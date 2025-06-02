What You May Not Have Noticed About The Music At Panera Bread

If you've ever sat down in a Panera Bread cafe, you might have picked up on a subtle detail: the music. It's never anything with lyrics or pounding bass. Instead, it's always smooth jazz or classical — gentle, instrumental, and easy to ignore.

That's no accident. Panera curates its in-cafe music with intention, opting for calm, unobtrusive tracks that create a low-stimulation environment. These mellow sounds make it easier to concentrate, catch up with a friend, or simply enjoy a quiet meal. On the surface this may not seem surprising, but when you look at who Panera partners with outside the cafe, the mellowness is a bit unexpected.

In 2022, they teamed up with T-Pain to promote their Chef's Chicken Sandwiches. Lil Nas X partnered to deliver a Panera sandwich to a fan in a playful nod to his hit "Panini." And during the height of the pandemic, Elektra artist Livingston recorded an original track, "Say the Word," in collaboration with the brand for COVID-19 relief. These are big-name artists and bold marketing moves; but inside the store, it's all about staying chill. You'll see the pop star appeal in their ads, but you won't hear it over your Panera salads or bowls.