Here's What Happened To Eat Your Flowers After Shark Tank
All-natural sweets may be gaining more shelf space at your local grocery store, but Loria Stern dreams beyond the average organic chocolate bar. Her bakery and catering company, Eat Your Flowers, not only features seasonal, organic veggies, fruits, and herbs, but a dazzling array of edible blooms. Stern's floral treats — including colorful cookies, cakes, chocolate, and "flower-fetti" condiments to sprinkle on your meals — got their start in 2016, after they went viral on Instagram.
The baker, artist, and former all-star youth tennis player grew up surrounded by nature in Ojai, California, and went on to work at various restaurants and patisseries. She found her calling when she took a class that covered edible flowers and how to use them. While baking with flower power was initially a personal passion, the online attention showed a clear demand for her creations. Eat Your Flowers' naturally-colored, preservative-free goodies have since been featured in Vogue, The New York Times, Oprah Magazine, and, of course, on "Shark Tank."
In the beginning, Stern ran every aspect of her business, from baking her bespoke items to managing Eat Your Flowers' online presence. On Season 14, Episode 15 of "Shark Tank" (which aired in 2023), she not only sought an investment, but a mentor to help her expand her small business. But did any of the Sharks stop to smell the roses, or did they let Stern's pitch blow away in the breeze?
What happened to Eat Your Flowers on Shark Tank?
Stern's "Shark Tank" pitch was blanketed in beautiful blooms, from the cookies and cakes on display to her sweeping floral dress. She asked for a $250,000 investment for a 12% stake in Eat Your Flowers, and let the Sharks sample some cookies and crackers to much praise. Stern shared that her total online-only sales equaled $2.2 million at the time, earning cries of surprise from the Sharks, and a box of her flower-pressed shortbread cookies cost only $7.50 to make but sold for $50.
The founder hoped to make another $1 million in 2022, and also to get her products into chain retailers at lower prices. However, Kevin O'Leary pointed out that competition in the sweets space is incredibly high, and keeping Eat Your Flowers as a unique luxury brand would set it apart. He made an offer of $250,000 for a higher 25% stake, since such a model would require more work on his part.
Stern didn't accept right away, but then Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, and Mark Cuban dropped out in succession, saying the idea wasn't for them even though they loved the products. Barbara Corcoran liked Stern's ambition, but needed convincing as to why Stern needed this kind of help. After the CEO explained that she felt spread thin and needed assistance with operations, Corcoran swept in to help Stern's garden grow, offering Eat Your Flowers $250,000 for 15% equity. Stern graciously accepted, getting teary-eyed in her excitement over the deal.
Eat Your Flowers after Shark Tank
Many "Shark Tank"-featured businesses end up sinking despite getting a deal, but just like Blondie's Cookies streamlined business and Nowhere Bakery expanded with collaborations, Eat Your Flowers found sweet success following the show. In a TikTok filmed the day after her episode aired, Stern said "The 'Shark Tank' effect is real," and her inbox was "overflowing" with orders and inquiries. She reiterated how thankful she was to Corcoran and all the attention from the show.
Formerly based in Los Angeles (now in Austin, Texas) and doing business both in the U.S. and internationally, Eat Your Flowers has expanded its product lineup. Stunning floral cakes and those famous shortbread flower cookies; pastel candy bars studded with dried petals, chocolate shells, and fruits; and even flower-infused salt are sold through its online shop, alongside stationery and wearable merch. A 12-count box of cookies still retails for around $50, and cakes are made to order, so it looks like Stern took Mr. Wonderful's advice and stuck to bespoke, premium-priced products.
Stern also released "Eat Your Flowers: A Cookbook" in 2023, which is chock-full of recipes for every meal as well as tips about edible plants you can forage. She told VIE Magazine, "My goal with the book is to inspire home cooks to become more creative and provide them with new staple items". Eat Your Flowers also offers flower pressing kits, bags of blooms grown by Stern herself, and online cooking courses to help customers use flowers in the kitchen as often as any other ingredient.
Is Eat Your Flowers still in business?
As of 2025, Eat Your Flowers hasn't dried up in the least. The company is still in business, and even better, it hasn't compromised on its long-standing values. Stern continues to grow ingredients in her own garden for use in the brand's products, which still contain only naturally-derived ingredients. The entrepreneur places a huge emphasis on working with local Los Angeles producers to source herbs, fruits, and vegetables, and sustainability is at the forefront of operations, including cutting down on waste and water usage.
Eat Your Flowers' catering service, which offers celebration cakes and full-course menus for events, has landed impressive clients such as Gucci, Netflix, Louis Vuitton, and Disney. The company even supplied the cake for "Top Chef" star Marcel Vigneron's wedding. It's clear that Corcoran's initial investment propelled the brand to extremely high (and high-paying) places.
To keep customers interested, Eat Your Flowers also announces limited-edition items via its Instagram (@eatyourflowers) – which boasts over 20,000 followers — and Facebook (Eat Your Flowers by Loria) pages, including rose and pistachio bars, eye-catching floral bread loaves, rainbow cookies in flavors including Hibiscus and Matcha Alfalfa, and herbal pink peppercorn cookies for the holidays.
What's next for Eat Your Flowers?
With business blooming at Eat Your Flowers, Stern's gamble on a creative passion has definitely paid off. Her personal Instagram page (@loriastern) has almost 250,000 followers, and she shares mouthwatering botanical recipes on her social media accounts as well as her website. While some panel members on "Shark Tank" told Stern to veer away from brick-and-mortar retailing, Eat Your Flowers' website has a page advertising wholesale services. The brand offers its cookies, flower salt, and even special sugar cubes to be sold by businesses such as cafés and flower shops.
Perhaps further expansion into physical markets is in the future. In August of 2024, a surprising event nearly shook the future prospects of Eat Your Flowers: A scammer ordered 1,000 cupcakes from the company and sent Stern a $7,500 check in the mail, but it turned out to be counterfeit. Stern was stuck with a huge batch of batter she had already made with no payment to cover it, telling ABC7 Los Angeles it deeply hurt her financially and warning other businesses to be wary.
However, the story isn't all bad. In a Facebook post, Eat Your Flowers thanked its supporters during the fiasco, writing, "We never would have guessed this story would go viral ... We've received dozens of kind and supportive emails." While the scam was unfortunate, it also proved that Eat Your Flowers can survive thanks to its loyal followers, even when things aren't all roses. According to an April 2025 Instagram post, Eat Your Flowers moved its operations to Austin, Texas, in May due to the recent L.A. fires doubling her rent, but is still very much in business. In fact, she's already invented a new chia cookie there.