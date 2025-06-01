Here's What Happened To Eat Your Flowers After Shark Tank

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

All-natural sweets may be gaining more shelf space at your local grocery store, but Loria Stern dreams beyond the average organic chocolate bar. Her bakery and catering company, Eat Your Flowers, not only features seasonal, organic veggies, fruits, and herbs, but a dazzling array of edible blooms. Stern's floral treats — including colorful cookies, cakes, chocolate, and "flower-fetti" condiments to sprinkle on your meals — got their start in 2016, after they went viral on Instagram.

The baker, artist, and former all-star youth tennis player grew up surrounded by nature in Ojai, California, and went on to work at various restaurants and patisseries. She found her calling when she took a class that covered edible flowers and how to use them. While baking with flower power was initially a personal passion, the online attention showed a clear demand for her creations. Eat Your Flowers' naturally-colored, preservative-free goodies have since been featured in Vogue, The New York Times, Oprah Magazine, and, of course, on "Shark Tank."

In the beginning, Stern ran every aspect of her business, from baking her bespoke items to managing Eat Your Flowers' online presence. On Season 14, Episode 15 of "Shark Tank" (which aired in 2023), she not only sought an investment, but a mentor to help her expand her small business. But did any of the Sharks stop to smell the roses, or did they let Stern's pitch blow away in the breeze?