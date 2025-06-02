5 Store-Bought Marinades That Pair Well With Skirt Steak

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With so many different cuts of beef, there are plenty of steaks to satisfy every meat eater's appetite. If you're looking for something on the leaner side -– both in terms of price and fat content -– skirt steak is an excellent pick. A thinner cut of beef often used to prepare carne asada dishes, skirt steak is ideal as it takes on the flavors of whatever marinade you use and also grills exceptionally quickly. Marinating skirt steak adds flavor and gets it to the right consistency for cooking. Choose a store-bought marinade that has a fair amount of acidity and enzymes, both of which work by breaking down connective tissue in the meat to get it tender and allow the flavors to fully permeate. Try a chimichurri, black pepper marinade, shallot sauce, Dijon mustard, or ponzu sauce for delicious results.

Because skirt steak errs leaner than many other cuts, you'll want to find a way to supplement the lack of fat. A thoughtfully selected marinade provides both taste and texture for a bold and delectable dish. Whether you're serving your steak sliced, in tacos, or alongside grilled veggies or a salad, you can pick the right marinade to tenderize your skirt steak and tie all of the flavors together. Using a store-bought skirt steak marinade is an especially good idea if you're pressed for prep time and want a reliable option that's low effort and effective.