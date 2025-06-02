The Best And Worst Plant Milks To Use For Mac And Cheese

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While you might be searching for the best plant-based cheese for vegan mac and cheese, milk is just as crucial an element. We consulted Nisha Vora, vegan recipe developer at Rainbow Plant Life and author of "Big Vegan Flavor," for the best and worst plant milks to use in your next batch. In Vora's opinion, the best plant milk to use for mac and cheese is lite coconut milk. She explains, "It's rich enough to give that luscious, velvety texture we all crave in mac and cheese, but since it's the lite version, it's not overly heavy or overpowering in coconut flavor." Coconut milk has a reputation for instilling tropical tastes but, Vora says, "It doesn't make your pasta taste like a piña colada! It blends right in with the savory flavors, especially when you add umami-packed ingredients like miso paste and nutritional yeast."

As for the plant-based milks to avoid, chef Vora told us, "Steer clear of sweetened plant-based milks, unless you want dessert pasta." So look for plant-based milks with the "no sugar added" label. Vora also recommends avoiding plant based milks that negatively affect the texture and flavor of the sauce. She told us that low-fat or thin milks, like rice milk, can result in a watery sauce that doesn't coat the noodles well." Lastly, Vora thinks that robustly flavored hemp and flax milks won't do a vegan mac and cheese any favors. According to chef Vora, "They can overpower the cheesy goodness we're going for."