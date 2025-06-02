Don't Bring A Long Shopping List With You If You Visit Aldi In The UK

In 2024, the average weekly food shop in the UK cost £97, roughly $130 USD, according to data from Nimblefins. Even with groceries being a little more expensive these days, that's more than enough for a full haul at Aldi with its budget-friendly pricing and unique selection.

There are good reasons why Aldi is known as one of the most affordable grocery stores on both sides of the Atlantic, and to help you make the most of the great deals and unique products you'll find there, we compiled a list of must-buy items for your first trip. But you need to be aware that navigating an Aldi store may not be as straightforward as you expect in the UK. You're going to have to either bring a friend to help you carry some items or limit yourself to the bare essentials, especially if you're used to filling a whole cart every shopping trip.

One thing many first-time shoppers don't expect is the absence of full-size grocery carts at Aldi. Most locations in the UK do not offer them. Instead, you can make use of standard hand-held baskets or rolling baskets. These are still convenient for an Aldi shop, but they'll limit how much you can carry and also how much time you're likely to spend in the store. All of this is part of the intentional way Aldi has designed its shopping experience.