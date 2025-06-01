This Is Why Your Key Lime Pie Turned Out Bitter

To avoid the bitterness created by the pith's contact with the rind, gently zest the surface of your lime without digging into the fruit's white under layer. You could also try zesting your citrus upside down, flipping a handheld grater and using its softer underside, to prevent adding pith to the zest.

It also helps to avoid over-squeezing your limes when preparing the juice for your pie. Though it could be tempting to try and render as much juice as possible, over-squeezing could lead to pith in the juice. You can still get a good citrus yield by following some essential tips for cooking with limes, like looking for ones that are heavier and have a thinner peel, indicating higher juiciness. You can also store limes in the fridge for optimal freshness and plumpness. Another trick for squeezing a lime's juice without applying too much pressure and catching the pith is to microwave the citrus for 20 to 30 seconds, or roll it on the counter before juicing.

It's also helpful to note that enzymatic bittering (a process where limonin, a chemical compound in lime juice, turns bitter when exposed to air) could result if the lime juice sits out too long. Though it takes some time for this reaction to occur, it's best to use fresh-squeezed lime juice to avoid imparting a bitter flavor to your key lime pie or other tangy bakes.