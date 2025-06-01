Wrap Hot Dogs In This Breakfast Staple For A Sweet Spin On Pigs In A Blanket

If you've never had pigs in a blanket, you're sorely missing out. This tasty treat is super easy to make: just take some kind of sausage, roll it up in your choice of relatively flexible bread product, and you're good to go. Typically, people use hot dogs or cocktail wieners and crescent rolls, but you can make an easy breakfast version by replacing the rolls with your favorite pancake instead. We have an easy pancake recipe that's a cinch to make. All you need to do is heat up your sausage of choice, take your freshly finished (or reheated) pancake, and roll that bad boy up.

Normal pigs in a blanket are delicious, but this breakfast version brings you that salty-sweet flavor combo that so many adore. We suggest making your own pancakes from scratch since you may want to thin them out a little. Typical pancakes are a bit thick and may not wrap around your sausage of choice perfectly, whereas a thinner pancake can drape and fold without crumbling or flipping open again.

While hot dogs also work just as well, breakfast sausages are a great pick for the filling. The peppery and well-seasoned bite of a link sausage is tempered to perfection by the mild and sweet pancakes. Be sure to dip your meal in ketchup or drizzle it in maple syrup, as either sauce brings out the best in this creation.