Your Pigs In A Blanket Will Be Better With A Breakfast Addition

Pigs in a blanket are simple yet perfectly delicious with nothing more than two ingredients, and a dipping sauce if you're feeling fancy. What's essentially a tiny hot dog wrapped in pastry is transformed in the oven into something flaky, tender, buttery, and meaty all at once. It's the perfect party snack as it can be held in a single hand and eaten in one to two bites. There are some amazing ways to upgrade pigs in a blanket, like using pretzel dough or topping them with a drizzle of hot honey. The low-effort, high-reward food doesn't usually stray from its original form, but why not spread your culinary wings and give this appetizer a chance to rise and shine in the morning? Although they are a classic party snack that even Ina Garten approves of for dinner, we think it's time to make your pigs in a blanket better with a breakfast twist.

To make a breakfast version of pigs in a blanket, we'll be adding pre-cooked eggs in addition to the cocktail frank. Start with our favorite herby pigs in a blanket recipe, as we won't stray too far from there, or use your favorite go-to recipe. You can always omit the herbed butter topping if you prefer, but we think the herbs give the breakfast pigs a subtle but lovely flavor boost. You can use canned dough, frozen puff pastry, or any other flaky dough that will rise in the oven and provide tender, chewy layers.