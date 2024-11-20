Your Pigs In A Blanket Will Be Better With A Breakfast Addition
Pigs in a blanket are simple yet perfectly delicious with nothing more than two ingredients, and a dipping sauce if you're feeling fancy. What's essentially a tiny hot dog wrapped in pastry is transformed in the oven into something flaky, tender, buttery, and meaty all at once. It's the perfect party snack as it can be held in a single hand and eaten in one to two bites. There are some amazing ways to upgrade pigs in a blanket, like using pretzel dough or topping them with a drizzle of hot honey. The low-effort, high-reward food doesn't usually stray from its original form, but why not spread your culinary wings and give this appetizer a chance to rise and shine in the morning? Although they are a classic party snack that even Ina Garten approves of for dinner, we think it's time to make your pigs in a blanket better with a breakfast twist.
To make a breakfast version of pigs in a blanket, we'll be adding pre-cooked eggs in addition to the cocktail frank. Start with our favorite herby pigs in a blanket recipe, as we won't stray too far from there, or use your favorite go-to recipe. You can always omit the herbed butter topping if you prefer, but we think the herbs give the breakfast pigs a subtle but lovely flavor boost. You can use canned dough, frozen puff pastry, or any other flaky dough that will rise in the oven and provide tender, chewy layers.
How to transform regular pigs in a blanket to a breakfast delicacy
The process of building the breakfast pig in the blanket is as straightforward as adding a spoonful of scrambled eggs to each sausage before rolling. You can scramble the eggs with any cheese you like for added richness, or, if you're feeling like a more decadent breakfast pig in a blanket, add ¼ – ½ of a standard slice of cheese on top of the eggs before rolling up as normal. If you like things cheesy but prefer the crispiness of baked cheese, top each fully rolled and assembled pig in a blanket with about a half tablespoon of shredded cheddar cheese before baking.
If you're looking for an even easier breakfast twist for pigs in a blanket, you can swap the cocktail frank for a breakfast link sausage, just make sure it's fully cooked before wrapping in pastry and baking. You can, of course, add more cheese and eggs to the breakfast sausage pigs in a blanket too. A loaded breakfast pig in a blanket is the perfect vehicle for either ketchup or maple syrup, depending if you're in the mood for sweet or savory. If you're feeling adventurous, brush the tops of the pastry before baking with an egg wash and sprinkle on some everything bagel seasoning for the flavors of a classic bagel breakfast sandwich.