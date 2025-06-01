Portland's Pub Scene Created Totchos And We're Forever Grateful

A good Portland pub is as ubiquitous as the city's rain-misted winters and emphasis on local, organic food, as depicted in "Portlandia." Known for its hearty, flavorful beers and an ever-growing restaurant scene, Rose City is also to thank for a feat of brewpub menu ingenuity: totchos. In the ranks of other food mashups like the sushirrito, totchos combine the best of two dive bar worlds: tots and nachos. Totchos were put on the map when they were created by Jim Parker at Oaks Bottom Public House nearly two decades ago.

Tater tots layered with toppings, salsa, and cheese are prepared just like your favorite plate of greasy bar nachos for this signature Oregonian dish. And the love of the totchos comes as no surprise, considering tater tots were invented in Oregon in the 1950s. Two brothers, Theodore Golden Grigg and Nephi Grigg, of the Oregon-based potato company, Ore-Ida, Inc. (now owned by Heinz), first commercialized the economical, frozen, and packaged spud bites created from leftover french fry scraps.

Today, walk into your choice of the myriad dive bars in Portland and you'll likely be able to find a plate of seasoned tots among a slew of IPAs and other regional menu items like corn dogs. While many people have come up with creative ways to use the frozen spuds, a plate of totchos from the tots' birthplace of Oregon is truly hard to beat. And all dressed up, tater tots take on a new light.