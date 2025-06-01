Do 'Ugly' Produce Delivery Services Actually Save You Money?

According to the USDA, about 30% to 40% of the national food supply is wasted in the United States. That equates to a staggering 120 billion pounds of wasted food, or 325 pounds of food waste per person, annually, as noted by RTS. While sustainable individual choices are important, a significant portion of what's wasted is perfectly good produce that's thrown out or rejected at the store because it doesn't meet grocery aesthetic standards. Luckily, there are inventive solutions to combat food waste on a systemic and personal level. Take, for instance, "ugly" produce delivery services, which rescue blemished, misshapen, or otherwise different-looking produce from farms and grocery stores and ship it to your door. Misfits Market and Imperfect Foods, two of the main players in "ugly" produce delivery, both claim their services not only reduce food waste but can also save you money and time compared to buying fruits and veggies at the store.

Misfits Market cites that as much as 5 pounds of food waste can be prevented per order of its salvaged produce, and there's also emerging evidence that "ugly" produce may have added nutritional benefits like increased antioxidants. But, is it true that the sustainable shopping method is also sustainable for your wallet? The short answer is, it largely depends. "Ugly" produce subscription services claim to offer their products at accessible and discounted prices, yet their overall cost-effectiveness comes down to your individual purchasing habits, weekly meal needs, and geographic location.