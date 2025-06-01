One Of The Worst Cooking Mistakes Gordon Ramsay Made Early In His Career

If you have followed Gordon Ramsay's career long enough, you know there's almost nothing he can't do. He's demonstrated his culinary expertise across hundreds of television appearances, including starring in nearly two dozen long-running shows since 2004. His restaurants, which total 88 around the world, currently hold eight Michelin stars. The Times reported that the restaurants generated a staggering $500 million in global sales in 2024. But for all his confidence and skill, Ramsay is by no means above the occasional cooking mistake.

During an interview with Bon Appétit about "Kitchen Nightmares," Ramsay told the story of his early days as a chef when he made one of the worst mistakes of his career. It might shed some light on why he never orders the soup of the day at restaurants. Turns out, Ramsay forgot a fish stew outside for a whole day. At the time, he was working in the French Alps at a resort restaurant. You can imagine how eager Ramsay would have been to impress his head chef and also prove himself capable.

Any resort in the French Alps is going to be an upscale destination catering to a sophisticated clientele and offering a refined menu. It would be the kind of place you associate with Ramsay today, but maybe not back then. When the chef asked Ramsay to place the bouillabaisse outside in the cold to chill it, he did as he was asked. Kitchens being the busy places they are, he forgot about it until it had spoiled.