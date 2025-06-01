Remove Oven Grime With One Unexpected Cleaning Tool

In order to clean your oven with a steam cleaner, start by taking out all the racks and grills, and scrape off any evidently large food particles stuck in there. Then it's time start steam cleaning. Make sure that the reservoir of your steam cleaner is filled with fresh, ideally distilled water, and that you have the appropriate attachment head — in this case either a brush, hand nozzle, or scraper will do — before switching it on. Direct the hot vapor towards the greasy spots and have a soft cloth handy to wipe off all the gunk that loosens. You can change the heat setting of the steam cleaner based on the rigidity and toughness of the food particles you're cleaning. If there are particularly nasty grease spots that refuse to come off, try treating them with a mixture of baking soda and water. You should be able to wipe the grease right off with a cloth after a few minutes.

Some swanky ovens come with a built-in steam-cleaning function. However, if your oven does not have this, and you don't own a steam cleaner either, try boiling a pot of water with vinegar in the oven instead. This will produce steam which will dislodge any grime, allowing you to easily clean the oven once it has cooled down. Even though it won't give you the same control and thoroughness a steam cleaner would, it will give you a cleaner oven which can greatly contribute to the overall hygiene of your kitchen and the quality of your meals. Of course, you could invest in a steam cleaner as they have multiple uses around the home, from cleaning grouting to sprucing up sofas, as well as cleaning a grubby oven. A mid-range one like this Awaski hand-held steam cleaner costs around $70 on Amazon.