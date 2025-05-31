4 Expert-Approved Ingredients To Amp Up Homemade Queso

Apply these expert-approved tips to any version of the dip, including our smoky white queso dip recipe. To achieve that creaminess, add one 13-ounce can of evaporated milk for every 2-2½ cups of shredded cheese along with other staple ingredients like garlic or cornstarch for thickening. You'll stir it in with those ingredients after the cheese is melted. As for the pickled jalapeños or chilis, stir them into the dip, use them as a garnish, or opt for a little of both. When it comes to the garnish of pico de gallo, smoked brisket, or chiles, the amount you add depends on how large the batch of queso is — but you can't really add too much if you ask us.

There are plenty of other toppings to elevate your homemade queso in addition to Michael Sambrooks' suggestions. Add some pepitas on top of the queso for a slight crunch and mildly sweet flavor. Lean into the cheese and top it with some freshly-shredded mozzarella then melt it before serving, or sprinkle on some fresh cotija. A garnish of fresh cilantro will also add a pop of color for aesthetics and will provide an herby taste to cut through the richness of the cheese. And you'll need something to scoop up the dip, so try our homemade chili lime tortilla chips recipe with your next batch of queso.