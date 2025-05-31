4 Expert-Approved Ingredients To Amp Up Homemade Queso
Creamy, cheesy, and warm queso dip is one of those perfect snacks or party appetizers to dunk your favorite tortilla chips in. There are many tips to make perfect homemade queso, like shredding the cheese yourself. But then again, there are also some ideal ingredients you should consider adding to homemade queso to maximize the flavor and perfect the texture. That's where the expertise of Michael Sambrooks, owner of Houston-based Tex-Mex restaurant Candente (which earned Michelin Bib Gourmand honors in 2024), comes into play.
The first ingredient to add some heat is pickled jalapeños or roasted poblanos, according to Sambrooks. The restaurateur prefers the San Marcos brand, which you can buy on Amazon. Homemade queso dip also requires a velvety consistency, and Sambrooks recommends some evaporated milk "for extra creaminess." Then, when it's time to serve up the queso dip, add a garnish of homemade pico de gallo for "a zingy, fresh punch," Sambrooks says. And to really step it up, consider smoked brisket for a meaty touch or freshly-roasted chile pequins for some heat at the top of each bite.
Ways to add chef-approved ingredients to queso
Apply these expert-approved tips to any version of the dip, including our smoky white queso dip recipe. To achieve that creaminess, add one 13-ounce can of evaporated milk for every 2-2½ cups of shredded cheese along with other staple ingredients like garlic or cornstarch for thickening. You'll stir it in with those ingredients after the cheese is melted. As for the pickled jalapeños or chilis, stir them into the dip, use them as a garnish, or opt for a little of both. When it comes to the garnish of pico de gallo, smoked brisket, or chiles, the amount you add depends on how large the batch of queso is — but you can't really add too much if you ask us.
There are plenty of other toppings to elevate your homemade queso in addition to Michael Sambrooks' suggestions. Add some pepitas on top of the queso for a slight crunch and mildly sweet flavor. Lean into the cheese and top it with some freshly-shredded mozzarella then melt it before serving, or sprinkle on some fresh cotija. A garnish of fresh cilantro will also add a pop of color for aesthetics and will provide an herby taste to cut through the richness of the cheese. And you'll need something to scoop up the dip, so try our homemade chili lime tortilla chips recipe with your next batch of queso.