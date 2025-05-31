The State That Produces More Tea Than Any Other In The US

True tea lovers know a passionate tea industry quietly flourishes in the United States — and it's been around for a very long time. Tea cultivation in America dates back to the 18th century, with our earliest attempt in Savannah, Georgia. Then, in 1799, French botanist André Michaux planted the first black tea plant in Charleston, South Carolina, and tea-growing experiments took off. None of them worked, though, and by the time colonial tensions were brewing in South Carolina, Britain didn't even like shipping tea there.

That's because the South Carolina colonists were busy staging protests and commandeering an entire shipload of loose-leaf black tea leaves before their Boston fam did. This, combined with red soil like in China and India, put South Carolina on a very specific path toward becoming the largest tea producer in America.

The Charleston Tea Garden, located on Wadmalaw Island, covers 127 acres and is America's largest commercial tea operation. It produces several teas with charming names like Charleston Breakfast and Island Green Tea. All those early attempts at growing tea finally took off in 1888 at a plantation called Pinehurst, owned by Dr. Charles Shephard. When he died, his plants grew wild for 45 years before they were transferred to an old potato farm. Lipton Tea bought the farm in the '60s to research Shephard's wild tea plants which had been thriving on their own for all those years. In the 1980s, a third-generation tea tester converted it into the Charleston Tea Garden, teamed up with Bigelow, and the rest is history.