The Absolute Best Way To Cook Mock Tender Steak

Everyone prefers supple beef pieces, but the tender cuts of steak are typically more expensive. Still, you should be able to enjoy the finer things in life without breaking the bank. If cuts like filet mignon or strip steak are out of your budget, mock tender steaks are the next best thing.

According to Russell Kook, chef and culinary director at The Bellevue Chicago and an "Iron Chef" contestant, the cut's name perfectly encapsulates it. "Mock tender is exactly what it sounds like — it's not truly tender like a filet, even though it looks similar in shape," Kook explains. Softening the meat requires work, hence the price difference. "Think of it as a budget-friendly alternative to tenderloin, but it needs different prep to get the best out of it," Kook says. The meat has chewy, fibrous muscles, so sticking to the right cooking length is imperative to avoid toughening it further.

"It comes from the chuck, so it's a bit tougher but has more fat, which means it cooks faster and can be more flavorful when done right," he states. Mock tender steak has a rich, beefy flavor, and Kook likes to preserve that when preparing the meat. "Keep it simple," he says. "I'd season it generously with just salt and pepper, sear it hard to develop a deep crust, then finish it in the oven." Once the crust has formed, heat it at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for five minutes, or until the steak is medium rare.