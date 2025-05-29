The Absolute Best Way To Cook Mock Tender Steak
Everyone prefers supple beef pieces, but the tender cuts of steak are typically more expensive. Still, you should be able to enjoy the finer things in life without breaking the bank. If cuts like filet mignon or strip steak are out of your budget, mock tender steaks are the next best thing.
According to Russell Kook, chef and culinary director at The Bellevue Chicago and an "Iron Chef" contestant, the cut's name perfectly encapsulates it. "Mock tender is exactly what it sounds like — it's not truly tender like a filet, even though it looks similar in shape," Kook explains. Softening the meat requires work, hence the price difference. "Think of it as a budget-friendly alternative to tenderloin, but it needs different prep to get the best out of it," Kook says. The meat has chewy, fibrous muscles, so sticking to the right cooking length is imperative to avoid toughening it further.
"It comes from the chuck, so it's a bit tougher but has more fat, which means it cooks faster and can be more flavorful when done right," he states. Mock tender steak has a rich, beefy flavor, and Kook likes to preserve that when preparing the meat. "Keep it simple," he says. "I'd season it generously with just salt and pepper, sear it hard to develop a deep crust, then finish it in the oven." Once the crust has formed, heat it at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for five minutes, or until the steak is medium rare.
Try these methods for juicy mock tender steak
Since mock tender steak comes from the chuck, Kook says it's prone to mirroring that part of the cow more than anything. "When it's cooked, it's going to resemble something closer to pot roast than a classic steak — it's flavorful and hearty, but it's not going to look or cut like a filet," he explains. "Embrace that and cook it accordingly."
To really make mock tender steak deserving of its name, some people give it the low and slow treatment that chuck roast often gets. After searing the meat to give it a crust, braise it for a fall-off-the-bone texture. While being quick with the meat on the stove or grill prevents it from getting chewier, the slow, deliberate simmering in liquid dissolves the steak's tough tendons. With mock tender steak being one of the smaller cuts of chuck, you can cook it for a shorter amount of time when replicating this super tender herb and fig pot roast recipe.
If you don't want to wait around that long, mock tender steak is delicious when made on the grill. Before you fire it up, though, use a tenderizing steak marinade to soften the meat. After at least one hour of marinating, grill the steaks for around four minutes per side or until they're medium rare.