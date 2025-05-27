Are Graham Crackers Gluten-Free? What To Know Before Snacking

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If the name of a food could elicit a memory, seeing the name "graham cracker" in this article might bring memories of tiny hands squabbling over burnt marshmallows around a bonfire, a sliver of chocolate in the other fist. Graham crackers have uses beyond sticky campfire desserts, though, and often make appearances as pie crust or the sweet breading on fried chicken. For those following a gluten-free diet, the memories of campfire s'mores and broken graham cracker crusts may look a little different.

Traditional graham crackers are not gluten-free, as they typically contain some type of wheat-based flour, whether that's graham flour, white flour mixed with wheat germ, or plain old wheat flour. Graham crackers also contain honey, vanilla extract, and cinnamon to give them that classic taste, but those ingredients aren't necessarily the problem here. Whichever way you slice it, big-name graham cracker brands like Honey Maid and Kellogg's contain that very small, very life-threatening ingredient that makes the golden rectangles a no-go for our gluten-free friends.