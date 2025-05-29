Irish Coffee Vs Baileys Coffee: What Makes These Alcoholic Brews Different?

Some say we're all Irish when it comes to raising a glass, and many a generous barkeep have been known to ask if they can make your coffee Irish. So while it may seem that throwing a little nip in with your mug of java is making an Irish coffee, there's a little more to it. Irish Coffee is a classic cocktail that dates back to the 1940s and comprises the ingredients of Irish whiskey and coffee (heavy cream and optional sugar are the finishers). Baileys Coffee is a cup of Joe with the addition of Baileys Irish Cream Original, an all-in-one liqueur that debuted in Dublin in the 1970s. Baileys Irish Cream can also be used as an addition to other cocktails, or enjoyed on its own.

Irish Coffee is a cocktail that deserves a proper whiskey, and a true Irish Coffee features only Irish whiskey, which is its own animal. Irish whiskey is typically a triple-distilled whiskey fermented with barley, made with a mash of malt and cereal grains, and produced solely in the Emerald Isle. Popular brands of Irish whiskey include Jameson and Bushmills. Because of the inclusion of whiskey, Irish Coffee is stronger than Baileys Coffee. Because it's a liqueur, Baileys Irish Cream brings the sugar. It's typically much sweeter than an Irish Coffee, and can also be topped with extra whipped cream and perhaps a sprinkling of chocolate shavings. We've discussed what goes into both drinks, now, let's see how to prepare them.