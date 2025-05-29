Irish Coffee Vs Baileys Coffee: What Makes These Alcoholic Brews Different?
Some say we're all Irish when it comes to raising a glass, and many a generous barkeep have been known to ask if they can make your coffee Irish. So while it may seem that throwing a little nip in with your mug of java is making an Irish coffee, there's a little more to it. Irish Coffee is a classic cocktail that dates back to the 1940s and comprises the ingredients of Irish whiskey and coffee (heavy cream and optional sugar are the finishers). Baileys Coffee is a cup of Joe with the addition of Baileys Irish Cream Original, an all-in-one liqueur that debuted in Dublin in the 1970s. Baileys Irish Cream can also be used as an addition to other cocktails, or enjoyed on its own.
Irish Coffee is a cocktail that deserves a proper whiskey, and a true Irish Coffee features only Irish whiskey, which is its own animal. Irish whiskey is typically a triple-distilled whiskey fermented with barley, made with a mash of malt and cereal grains, and produced solely in the Emerald Isle. Popular brands of Irish whiskey include Jameson and Bushmills. Because of the inclusion of whiskey, Irish Coffee is stronger than Baileys Coffee. Because it's a liqueur, Baileys Irish Cream brings the sugar. It's typically much sweeter than an Irish Coffee, and can also be topped with extra whipped cream and perhaps a sprinkling of chocolate shavings. We've discussed what goes into both drinks, now, let's see how to prepare them.
Irish Coffee, Baileys Coffee, and some not-so-traditional flavors
Different as they may be, Irish Coffee and Baileys Coffee each start with a good brew. Irish Coffee takes a bit more preparation — start with your favorite coffee and add to it a shot of Irish whiskey, a tablespoon of brown sugar (you can use white sugar but we recommend brown sugar as it complements the caramel notes of the whiskey), and top it with whipped cream. You can lightly whip heavy cream and use this spoon trick for the perfect cream topping on your Irish Coffee.
Baileys Coffee is a breeze to put together, and the authentic version always uses Baileys Irish Cream Original. Add an ounce of Baileys to your favorite coffee, top with whipped cream, and get fancy with some chocolate shavings. Because Baileys Coffee is a much sweeter beverage, it's often an after-dinner indulgence or a nightcap, and Baileys has capitalized on the idea by playing with dessert-inspired flavors. The company offers multiple flavors like Cookies and Cream, Salted Caramel, and Strawberries and Cream to name a few. If you're not married to tradition, any of these flavors can technically be used in a Baileys Coffee. For an in-depth look at this versatile liqueur, check out Baileys Irish Cream Original: The Ultimate Bottle Guide for tips that extend beyond making Baileys Coffee and include info on how it's made, what it tastes like, and how it measures up to other liqueurs.