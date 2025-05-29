Get The Fluffiest Scrambled Eggs Possible With This Unique Tool
Rubbery scrambled eggs are a textural nightmare, which is why some cooks swear by adding a dash of cream or milk to their beaten egg mixture. This move lends scrambled huevos a modicum of moisture, providing a little insurance policy in case of accidental overcooking. However, there's an easier way to achieve eggy nirvana that doesn't require extra ingredients. The cleverest way to get the fluffiest scrambled eggs is to use a spring whisk to beat some air into your huevos before cooking them as normal.
You'll likely be familiar with a balloon whisk that's often used to whip egg whites, or a mini frother designed to make hot foam for cappuccinos and hot chocolates. But what exactly is a spring whisk? This nifty tool is made of a single wire that loops around in a coil to create a small ball shape at one end. Unlike balloon whisks that are swished around from side to side, a coil whisk also moves up and down like a plunger. Its small size makes it perfect for emulsifying small-volume items, such as sauces and dressings. Also known as a coil whisk, a spring whisk is awesome for aerating beaten eggs quickly, as it can be bounced up and down as well as side to side. Simply whisk your eggs in a large bowl until frothy and season them up before pouring them into your skillet with a pat of butter for a little extra flavor.
Add water to your eggs to make a softer scramble
If you want to enjoy the natural taste of your eggs and prevent mellowing out their flavor, you can skip the butter, milk, or cream that's often added to a scramble to lend a richer texture. A simple way to achieve a softer dish without those extra dairy-based ingredients is to add a spoonful of water to your eggs before aerating them with your spring whisk to trap those all-important air bubbles. As your huevos cook, the water will heat up and turn into steam, lending your eggs a tender texture. Moreover, as water doesn't have a flavor, it won't impinge on the taste of your breakfast; it will simply steam away, leaving you with a skillet full of pillowy-soft goodness to pile onto a slice of toast or eat unadulterated by the forkful.
This technique may be the best bet for you if you're lactose intolerant or simply haven't got any milk left in your refrigerator. In fact, some would say you should think twice before putting milk in your scrambled eggs because it diminishes their flavor. Other useful tips for making the fluffiest scrambled eggs include adding extra yolks to increase the fat content and cooking them on low heat to prevent them from becoming tough and rubbery.