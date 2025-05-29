Get The Fluffiest Scrambled Eggs Possible With This Unique Tool

Rubbery scrambled eggs are a textural nightmare, which is why some cooks swear by adding a dash of cream or milk to their beaten egg mixture. This move lends scrambled huevos a modicum of moisture, providing a little insurance policy in case of accidental overcooking. However, there's an easier way to achieve eggy nirvana that doesn't require extra ingredients. The cleverest way to get the fluffiest scrambled eggs is to use a spring whisk to beat some air into your huevos before cooking them as normal.

You'll likely be familiar with a balloon whisk that's often used to whip egg whites, or a mini frother designed to make hot foam for cappuccinos and hot chocolates. But what exactly is a spring whisk? This nifty tool is made of a single wire that loops around in a coil to create a small ball shape at one end. Unlike balloon whisks that are swished around from side to side, a coil whisk also moves up and down like a plunger. Its small size makes it perfect for emulsifying small-volume items, such as sauces and dressings. Also known as a coil whisk, a spring whisk is awesome for aerating beaten eggs quickly, as it can be bounced up and down as well as side to side. Simply whisk your eggs in a large bowl until frothy and season them up before pouring them into your skillet with a pat of butter for a little extra flavor.