What Is A Spring Whisk And When To Use It

Nothing in your drawers full of culinary tools is as whimsical as a kitchen whisk – or as useful. Those thin metal wires attached to a handle may look like a fairy's wand, but whisking by hand can take a lot of not-very-magical effort and not all whisks are created equal. While most people have a balloon whisk — the one that is bulb-shaped (like a hot-air balloon) and the wires form a cage — used to incorporate air and whisk thick batter ingredients, you may not be as familiar with the spring whisk.

A spring whisk starts with a handle and ends with a single spiraling spring. It is sometimes known as a coil whisk. The technique for using this tool is similar to the motion you make with a plunger. Bounce it up and down when you are trying to emulsify or combine ingredients that normally do not mix together very readily. Think about the oil-based and water-based ingredients you might use to create a Béarnaise sauce, a lemony hollandaise sauce, a salad dressing, or any deep liquids that need emulsifying for that matter. Using the spring whisk helps to create a uniform combination of these polar opposites.