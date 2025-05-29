The Common Seasoning That Gives Potato Chips An Instant Blast Of Smoky Goodness
Rip open a bag and chow down on your favorite brand of potato chips — or take the time to make a homemade batch to have full control over the flavor — the choice is yours. And if you choose to make your own at home, there are an array of ways to season homemade potato chips. Sure, you can choose salt, garlic powder, or freshly-cracked black pepper, but there's one seasoning that will give those baked or fried, made-from-scratch or store-bought chips a smoky boost and depth of flavor: smoked paprika.
Smoked paprika is different from plain paprika because it's made from chilis that are dried and smoked before being transformed into the seasoning you pick up at the grocery store. The result is a stronger, deeper flavor that will add smoky, spicy, and mildly sweet flavors to those potato chips. You might have seen bags of smoked paprika chips from brands like the Spain-based Torres at the store, so it's really a no-brainer to give this seasoning tip a try.
Tips for making homemade potato chips seasoned with smoked paprika
Smoked paprika goes a long way, so you won't need much to elevate potato chips. For every large Russet potato that you turn into chips, start with a teaspoon of smoked paprika. To enhance the flavor of the smoked paprika and potatoes, sprinkle on some salt too. Black pepper for a kick or light brown sugar to contrast with the sweetness are also good ideas. Try smoked paprika and any other seasoning recommendations with our Dutch-oven kettle chips recipe (with or without the creamy onion dip to offset the smokiness). Or make it easy on yourself and buy a bag of plain potato chips, heat them in the oven, then sprinkle on the smoked paprika while they're piping hot.
There are some tips to follow so your smoked paprika potato chips come out right. First, make sure the oil reaches the right temperature before you drop the first batch; it should be at 365 degrees Fahrenheit so the chips come out crispy and not soggy or burnt. As soon as the chips are ready, put them on a baking sheet lined with paper towels or a wire rack to get rid of the excess oil. Next, sprinkle on the smoked paprika while the chips are still hot so that the seasoning clings on — or else all of this advice might go to waste. As for other seasonings for the chips, try infused salts or homemade za'atar for a Middle-Eastern flair.